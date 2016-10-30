5th Annual Payless Variety Store 11-Race National Park Meet…Feature event abandoned after 20-laps as lapped riders refuse to exit

Latest update October 30th, 2016 12:55 AM
By Franklin Wilson
The 5th annual Payless Variety Store sponsored 11-Race National Park Cycle Programme
was brought to a premature end yesterday when the feature school boys and invitational race which was carded for 35-laps came to an end after 20.
According to one of the Race Officials, Joseph Britton, after the race got underway, Team Coco’s Jamal John and Team Evolution’s Raul Leal took the race by its horns as they steamed ahead of all in a race that attracted 35 starters, one of the largest fields in a long time at the Park.
Such was the dominance of the duo that they lapped the entire field during the process. It is a standard rule that riders who are lapped should exit the race but this was not the case as they refused to comply.
It was based on this that Britton decided to end the race which dampened the overall event even as the sun shone in all its glory.
Leal and John were declared joint winners but this did not please John who was reluctant to even receive the trophy jointly with Leal. The Team Coco’s rider when asked to join others for the customary group photo bluntly refused and exited the National Park to show his disappointment with the outcome of the event.
Paul Choo-Wee-Nam, Raynauth Jeffrey, Orville Hinds and Junior Niles took the 3rd to 6th place as decided by the organisers.
Repeating as champion was Nigel Duguid in the juveniles 10-lap contest; Duguid won again in 24 minutes 36.15 Seconds slightly slower than last year’s winning time of 23 Minutes 49.62 Seconds.
In the process, Duguid relegated last year’s feature race winner Andrew Hicks to 2nd place with Raphael Leung 3rd.
Following are results of the other events:
Race Laps Placing
12-14 Boys and Girls 3 Isaiah Sahadeo
Veterans Under-50 5 Jaikarran Sukhai (11’17.32”), Junior Niles, Ian Jackson
Veterans Over-50 5 Kennard Lovell, Linden Blackman
Mountain Bikes 5 Julio Melville (8’ 57”), Stephan Gobin, Lexinon Dick
BMX Boys 6-9 years 2 Alexander Leung, Jared Barrington, Jesicka Mohabir
BMX Boys 9-12 years 3 Sherwin Sampson
BMX 12-14 years 3 Jaran Garbarran, Marvin Knights, Sherwin Sampson
Attention will now be focused on today’s 5th Annual Digicel Breast Cancer Awareness Cycle Meet that would be contested around the outer circuit of the National Park from 08:00hrs. Over One Million Dollars in cash is at stake. It would be a day of fun for the family.
