Hair is more than just adornment for the head!

By Enid Joaquin

The Region Ten cosmetologists association Hair Exposition hosted at the Egbert Benjamin Centre, in Linden over the weekend, proved beyond the shadow of a doubt, that hair is more than just adornment for the head. Used strategically, synthetic hair can adorn the entire body!

Several of Linden’s most talented hair designers and beauticians pulled out all the stops Saturday evening, to showcase the versatility of hair, and nailed the art of nail beautification.

Some showcased hairstyles ranging from those celebrating Linden’s hundredth year of bauxite to those that exhibited the tools of the trade.

Garments, made almost exclusively of synthetic hair, were also showcased.

President and founder of the association Fnita Small, outfitted a model in a complete ensemble of hair- from head to toe.

Small said that as a creative hairdresser, she loved to explore new ideas and creations with hair and so the idea of creating garments made of hair was birthed.

This concept she shared with members of the association, some of whom proudly showcased their own pieces which included an elaborate ensemble complete with matching ‘hair bag’ by Rhonda Todd. One of Small’s ensembles featured a complete outfit, including footwear made of hair.

Other breathtaking designs were done by Dillan Thompson, Tricia Rockcliffe and Setra o’Selmo.

It was the association’s fourth exposition, and this year saw the participation of hearing impaired cosmetologists for the first time.

The six hearing impaired students who were drawn from the Linden Handicapped Centre are all students of the “Excellent touch hair design and institute of cosmetology”.

They are presently being sponsored by the Board of Industrial training (BIT), according to Small, proprietor of Excellent Touch.

Small said that teaching the students the art of cosmetology is not as hard as she had at first envisaged, as the students are very enthusiastic. That enthusiasm was clearly evident in the vivacious way they sashayed down the runway showcasing their style.

Included in the evening’s highlights was the nail battle where nail technicians vied for supremacy. Crystal Lewis was adjudged winner and walked away with the coveted $50,000 prize.

Other contestants were Nickelle Beckles, Sandra Hope and Wendy Nedd.

Many persons applauded the initiative, which sought to exhibit the talents of those engaged in the art of beautification.

President of the association Fnita Small however said that more support is needed as persons involved in cosmetology are self-employed and very often create employment for several others.

She pointed out that the aim of the exposition is to empower participants to take their businesses to a higher level.