‘AK’ fires in Barbados, Gibson takes Best Boxer

Guyana’s two-man team of boxers that participated in the Carlton Hope/Lionel Hall Tri Nation Memorial tournament returned from Barbados yesterday with two gold medals.

Reports state that national bantamweight champion Claremont `Kartel’ Gibson and reigning heavyweight king Jason ‘AK 47’ Barker Saturday night left the crowd gathered at Springer Memorial Secondary School in St Michael in awe, they totally outclassed their opponents in the tournament that saw Guyana, St. Lucia and Barbados competing.

Gibson of the Guyana Defence Force turned in a sublime performance while defeating on points Ajayi Jones of the Barbados Defence Force on points. So captivating was the performance that the Guyanese was named Best Boxer of the tournament.

Not to be outdone, Barker took early aim and in rapid fire dropped opponent Chaya Field three times within two minutes of the first round to win by TKO.

Guyana Boxing Association president Steve Ninvalle confirmed his elation with the performance and declared that local boxers will have at least one more overseas engagement before the Caribbean Development Tournament scheduled for Barbados in December.

“The executive of the GBA applaud the success of Mr. Gibson and Barker as they did Guyana proud. Both boxers are currently preparing for the Terrence Alli and the recent success will serve as a confidence booster,” Ninvalle added.

The GBA boss extended gratitude to Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan for granting approval for Barker to participate in the tournament. Also coming in for high praise was Director of Prison Carl Graham.

“It is important to underline the fact that Mr. Graham is cognizant of the positive role boxing can play in the rehabilitation of inmates.

He talks the talk and walks the walk and it would be remiss of me not to state that the Republican Gym is moving towards brighter days under his watch.”

The team along with Coach Adrian Thomas returned home yesterday and was met at the Ogle airport by Technical Director Terrence Poole.