Caribbean Airlines cancels flights in light of Hurricane Matthew

Latest update October 2nd, 2016 12:45 AM
Major Hurricane Matthew will pose severe risks to lives and property across Jamaica, eastern Cuba and Haiti by unleashing flooding rain, destructive winds and an inundating storm surge early next week.
Matthew, currently a Category 4 (major) hurricane, will continue to slowly meander across the Central Caribbean Sea before making an abrupt turn to the north later this week.
That will put the major hurricane on a path to track over or dangerously close to Jamaica or Haiti before threatening to make a direct hit on eastern Cuba.
Due to this Caribbean Airlines has decided to cancel several flights departing Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Florida, Bahamas, New York and Toronto.
FLIGHTS CANCELLED FOR TODAY
FLIGHT ROUTE
BW 414 departing Norman Manley International, Kingston, Jamaica to Nassau,
Bahamas
BW 415 departing Nassau, Bahamas to Norman Manley International, Kingston,
Jamaica
BW 036 departing Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood International, Florida to Norman
Manley International, Kingston, Jamaica
BW 011 departing Montego Bay, Jamaica to John F. Kennedy International, New
York
BW 079 departing Norman Manley International, Kingston, Jamaica to Lester
Pearson International, Toronto, Canada
BW 017 departing Norman Manley International, Kingston, Jamaica to John F.
Kennedy International, New York
EARLIER DEPATURE TIMES FOR FLIGHTS THAT WILL OPERATE TODAY
BW 414 from Piarco, Trinidad to Kingston, Jamaica will depart Piarco at 7:50 a.m.
(Local time)
BW 415, from Kingston, Jamaica to Piarco, Trinidad will now depart Jamaica at
11.00 a.m. (Local time)
FLIGHTS CANCELLED FOR TOMORROW
BW 016 departing John F. Kennedy International, New York to Norman Manley
International, Kingston, Jamaica
BW 458 departing Piarco International, Trinidad via Antigua, to Norman Manley
International, Kingston, Jamaica
BW 459 departing Norman Manley International, Kingston, Jamaica via Antigua, to
Piarco International, Trinidad
BW 031 departing Norman Manley International, Kingston, Jamaica to Fort
Lauderdale, Hollywood International, Florida
BW 030 departing Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood International, Florida to Montego
Bay, Jamaica
BW 039 departing Montego Bay, Jamaica to Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood
International, Florida
BW 010 departing John F. Kennedy International, New York to Montego Bay,
Jamaica
BW 078 departing Lester Pearson International, Toronto, Canada to Norman
Manley International, Kingston, Jamaica
Caribbean Airlines has activated its call out plan to contact customers travelling on these flights.
Roxanne Reece, Support Services Manager at Fly Jamaica, said that the airline has not cancelled any flights as yet.
However, the airline will continue to monitor the storm and make its decision on any cancellations.
Efforts were also made to contact representatives of Dynamic Airlines, however these proved futile.
As the storm approaches many Jamaicans are stocking up on water and food. Tropical storm warnings have also been issued for parts of coastal Colombia and Haiti. Haitian authorities say the priority is to protect the southern islands of the country, whose inhabitants they describe as “first at risk”.
Forecasters said up to 38cm of rain could fall across Jamaica and on southern Haiti. Jamaica was damaged by Hurricane Gilbert in 1988. The last major storm in the region was Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
