NSBF continues on Sunday

Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) wishes to advise that the National School Basketball Festival (NSBF), which was rescheduled due to Guyana’s hosting of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Under-16 Championships in July, will now be completed during the period September 23 -October 9, 2016.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on Sunday at 4pm. The competition schedule is attached for your information.