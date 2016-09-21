NSBF continues on Sunday

Latest update September 21st, 2016 12:55 AM
Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) wishes to advise that the National School Basketball Festival (NSBF), which was rescheduled due to Guyana’s hosting of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Under-16 Championships in July, will now be completed during the period September 23 -October 9, 2016.
The Opening Ceremony will take place on Sunday at 4pm. The competition schedule is attached for your information.
Sep 21, 2016Fitness Express has agreed to sponsor the Queen’s College Inter House Fitness Competition which is being held on September 21st at Queen’s College. This week, Phys Ed. Teacher Mr. Jaryl Moore and...
