New Guyana Ambassador among 11 envoys received by Chinese President

Chinese President Xi Jinping received the credentials of 11 new ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Wednesday.

The ambassadors, according to news from the China.org website, are Leonidas Rokanas from Greece; Bayney Karran Ram from Guyana; Rudy Kiryl from Belarus’ Dembo M. Badjie from Gambia’ Marten Kokk from Estonia; Oscar Rueda Garcia from Colombia’ Aires Ali from Mozambique; Damba Gankhuyag from Mongolia; Anna Lindstedt from Sweden;, Marcos Caramuru de Paiva from Brazil; and Anton Rill from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Xi welcomed the ambassadors to China and asked them to convey his sincere greetings and good wishes to the leaders and people of their countries. The Chinese government will provide convenience and support for the work of the ambassadors and hopes that they will actively contribute to bilateral relations and cooperation in various areas between China and the relevant countries,” Xi said.

Xi said China attaches great importance to developing relations with the countries, and that his country will enhance friendship and mutual trust and deepen pragmatic cooperation with them for mutual benefits.

“The ambassadors conveyed their state leaders’ greetings to Xi and expressed good wishes to the Chinese people for the Mid-Autumn Festival. China was also congratulated for successfully hosting the G20 summit in Hangzhou, and the ambassadors said that their countries will pay significant attention to developing relations with China.”

Guyana recently appointed a number of new ambassadors after a new government, under David Granger, took office last year.

Ambassador Karran, was shifted from Washington DC to China, as part of a major shakeup in the foreign service.