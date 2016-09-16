Latest update September 16th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

New Guyana Ambassador among 11 envoys received by Chinese President

Sep 16, 2016 News 0

Chinese President Xi Jinping received the credentials of 11 new ambassadors to China at new-ambthe Great Hall of the People in Beijing Wednesday.
The ambassadors, according to news from the China.org website, are Leonidas Rokanas from Greece; Bayney Karran Ram from Guyana; Rudy Kiryl from Belarus’ Dembo M. Badjie from Gambia’ Marten Kokk from Estonia; Oscar Rueda Garcia from Colombia’ Aires Ali from Mozambique; Damba Gankhuyag from Mongolia; Anna Lindstedt from Sweden;, Marcos Caramuru de Paiva from Brazil; and Anton Rill from Bosnia and Herzegovina.
“Xi welcomed the ambassadors to China and asked them to convey his sincere greetings and good wishes to the leaders and people of their countries. The Chinese government will provide convenience and support for the work of the ambassadors and hopes that they will actively contribute to bilateral relations and cooperation in various areas between China and the relevant countries,” Xi said.
Xi said China attaches great importance to developing relations with the countries, and that his country will enhance friendship and mutual trust and deepen pragmatic cooperation with them for mutual benefits.
“The ambassadors conveyed their state leaders’ greetings to Xi and expressed good wishes to the Chinese people for the Mid-Autumn Festival. China was also congratulated for successfully hosting the G20 summit in Hangzhou, and the ambassadors said that their countries will pay significant attention to developing relations with China.”
Guyana recently appointed a number of new ambassadors after a new government, under David Granger, took office last year.
Ambassador Karran, was shifted from Washington DC to China, as part of a major shakeup in the foreign service.

More in this category

Sports

This team gets hungry once game time arrives – Adonis

This team gets hungry once game time arrives – Adonis

Sep 16, 2016

Preparations around 75-80% complete By Rawle Welch Guyana’s ‘Green Machine’ has intensified preparations ahead of their clash against Mexico for the Rugby Americas (RAN) Cup slated to be staged...
Read More
Shabazz shortlist 55 for Round 3 of Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016

Shabazz shortlist 55 for Round 3 of Scotiabank...

Sep 16, 2016

Good Success, SS Jaguars triumph

Good Success, SS Jaguars triumph

Sep 16, 2016

National U19 Captain’s conduct on tour must be investigated

National U19 Captain’s conduct on tour must be...

Sep 16, 2016

GFF suspends Slingerz FC President Javed Ali

GFF suspends Slingerz FC President Javed Ali

Sep 16, 2016

T&T National U-20 on one-week training camp in Guyana

T&T National U-20 on one-week training camp...

Sep 16, 2016

Elite League Clubs accuse GFF of High Hand Approach

Elite League Clubs accuse GFF of High Hand...

Sep 16, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Planning for the planners

    In 2011, there was a minority government in Guyana. The opposition held a slender one seat majority in the National... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch