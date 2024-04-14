Latest update April 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Omar Sam sensational for Chase’s Academic with 4 goals

Apr 14, 2024 Sports

Duquain Samuels making way into Bishops' half during a round of 16 clash on Saturday.

Duquain Samuels making way into Bishops' half during a round of 16 clash on Saturday.

– Bishop’s, QC, Leonora, South Ruimveldt eliminated

Kaieteur Sports – Chase’s Academic Foundation, Bartica Secondary, Dolphin Secondary, and East Ruimveldt have all secured their places in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Petra/Milo Schools Under-18 Football Championship, following impressive victories yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground.

Omar Sam emerged as the hero for Chase’s Academic Foundation, notching an incredible four goals to propel his team to an emphatic 11-0 win over Bishops High. Sam’s stellar performance saw him finding the net in the 16th, 28th, 43rd, and 56th minutes. Neeiaz Baksh and Justin Alcindor also delivered standout performances, each scoring twice, while Dequain Samuels, Shaquan David, and Mark Glasgow contributed with a goal apiece, completing the comprehensive 11-goal victory.

QC's Captain Owen Hooper under tight guard against Dolphin Secondary.

QC's Captain Owen Hooper under tight guard against Dolphin Secondary.

Bartica Secondary showcased their strength with a dominant 3-0 victory over Leonora Secondary. Ezekiel Baldeo was instrumental once again, bagging two crucial goals, while Cinzano Richardson added another goal in the 60th minute.

Dolphin Secondary put on an impressive display, dispatching Queen’s College (QC) with a convincing 6-1 win. Omarion Lewis, Kellon Alleyne, Brian Brower, Gerry Burnett, and Ezekiel David all got on the scoresheet, with David scoring twice to seal the victory.

Bartica Secondary goal scorers Ezekiel Baldeo (left) and Cinzano Richardson.

Bartica Secondary goal scorers Ezekiel Baldeo (left) and Cinzano Richardson.

In a tightly contested match, East Ruimveldt emerged victorious over their rivals, South Ruimveldt, in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. East Ruimveldt secured their spot in the final eight with a 3-0 win on penalties.

The tournament action continues today at the same venue, with more round of 16 matches kicking off at 1:00 p.m.

This tournament is proudly sponsored by Massy Distribution under the Nestle ‘Milo’ Brand, and supported by MVP Sports, Yellow Steel Inc., the Ministry of Education, Blue Water Shipping, and the Guyana Football Federation.

