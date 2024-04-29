Chase’s Academic Foundation captures the crown

Latest update April 29th, 2024 3:41 AM
Apr 29, 2024 Sports
The Chase’s Academic Foundation team celebrates capturing the title
Kaieteur Sports – The Chase’s Academic Foundation team celebrates capturing the title of the 10th edition of the Milo Schools Football Tournament. They triumphed 3 – 1 over Waramuri Top in the finale on Sunday evening at the Ministry of Education Ground. In the opening match of the double-header, Dolphin bested President’s College to secure the third place spot. More details in tomorrow’s issue.
ExxonM now warning us of a potential Tsunami and your leaders busy approving oil project
Apr 29, 2024The Chase’s Academic Foundation team celebrates capturing the title Milo Schools Under-18 Football Tournament… Kaieteur Sports – The Chase’s Academic Foundation team celebrates capturing...
Apr 29, 2024
Apr 29, 2024
Apr 29, 2024
Apr 29, 2024
Apr 29, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – At his last press conference, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo raised doubts about... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]