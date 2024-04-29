FL Sport assists Essequibo’s U-13 cricket team

Kaieteur Sports – FL Sport has provided financial assistance to the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) to prepare its Under-13 squad, which will compete in the Guyana Cricket Board Inter-County tournament.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FL Sport, John Ramsingh, recently handed over G$100,000 to Norwayne Fredricks, the Vice President of the ECB.

Ramsingh stated, “We at FL Sport are immense lovers of the sport of cricket, and without question, there is overwhelming talent in Cinderella County. Over the years, we have seen talents at the grassroots level who just need some investment.”

Fredricks thanked FL Sport for the support, noting it will undoubtedly help the board to offset expenses in preparing the team to defend their Inter-County title.

The Inter-County tournament is tentatively set for August, and it is understood that the ECB should commence preparation soon.

Most recently, the local streaming company made a financial contribution to the Guyana Cricket Board to aid in cricket development at the nursery level.

FL Sport has been the go-to company for live streaming, and their productions are seen on www.flsport.gy and the FL Sport channel on the Guyana TV Network App.