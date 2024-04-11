Man stabbed after leaving Charlestown bakery

Kaieteur News – A psychiatric patient of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) was on Tuesday reportedly stabbed by his friend’s brother moments after leaving Humphrey’s Bakery on Ketley Street, Charlestown.

Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Orcsenio Benn of Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Benn was reportedly attacked at around 20:30h.

Police said the suspect approached Benn from a northern direction of Ketley Street on a bicycle; and dealt him [Benn] three stab wounds, two to the centre of his chest and one to the right side of his head.

Employees from the bakery told Kaieteur News that the victim had just purchased plait bread with cheese and was sitting outside the bakery eating it when he was attacked by a known individual in the community, who was riding a bicycle.

“They tek way he phone and he money,” one of the eyewitnesses said while others opined that the suspect and the victim knew each other since they recalled the suspect claiming that Benn steals from him.

A man who assisted Benn by taking him to the hospital said he was in his car when Benn was attacked.

“All I hear the guy [suspect] hollering you is a effing thief! you is a effing thief ! and running up the road,” the man told Kaieteur News.

He said when he looked across the road, he saw Benn lying on the ground trying to “ketch he self”. The man said as he was approaching Benn, he saw his mother.

“He mother coming to buy bread and she see he and she say ‘oh shucks is me son’ and I carry he to the hospital,” the man told Kaieteur News.

Meanwhile, Police said that at the time of the attack the victim was standing in company with the suspect’s brother. However, an eyewitness said that Benn had gone to the bakery with the suspect’s brother who “went up the road” before the attack.

Investigators revealed too that the suspect escaped east along Ketley Street. The duo reportedly had a prior misunderstanding.

Benn is being treated at the GPHC and his condition is listed as stable.