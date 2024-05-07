Latest update May 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Boat captain arrested for gun, ammo possession

May 07, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Police have arrested a boat captain following the discovery of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on Sunday at Quartzstone Landing, Cuyuni River, Region 7. The discovery was made at about 17:00hrs during a search operation conducted by ranks of Regional Division #7.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), ranks observed a metal boat tied to a tree near the river bank. They enquired about the owner of the vessel and made contact with a 30-year-old boat captain from Leonora Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara (WCD). In the presence of the captain, the ranks searched the boat.

During the search, they found a red bucket beneath the bow of the boat. Upon opening the bucket, a silver and black Tanfoglio 9mm pistol without a serial number, along with a magazine containing eleven live rounds of 9mm ammunition.

When asked to produce a firearm licence, the boat captain disclosed that he did not have one. He was informed about the offences committed, cautioned, and subsequently arrested. The ranks then escorted him to the Bartica Police Station.

The firearm and ammunition were properly marked and packaged as part of the evidence collection process.

Investigations are ongoing.

