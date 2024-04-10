Latest update April 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana must implement stricter environmental laws for Foreign Companies in extractive sector

Apr 10, 2024 News

…as UN accuses EPA of hiding critical environmental data from public

Kaieteur News – The extractive industry in Guyana has long been a significant source of revenue for the country but with such industries there are environmental risks that must be managed, monitored, and mitigated and, rules enforced.

In Guyana, this role falls under the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and with the expansion of the domestic oil and gas industry its effectiveness, is of greater import.

During its most recent period review by the United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHRC) however, the EPA found itself on the receiving end of harsh criticism.

Specifically, the Committee expressed its concern about reports of inadequate implementation of environmental regulations including of the Environmental Protection Act and the lack of detailed information on the effective role of the Environmental Protection Agency in the implementation of these regulations.

Additionally, the Committee also flagged the EPA over concerns about the limited access to environmental information and lack of effective consultation and meaningful participation by the most disadvantaged groups, including the Amerindians and fishery-dependent communities in decision-making processes directly impacted by pollution and climate change.

“Furthermore, the Committee is concerned about the prevalence of illegal mining activities, which contribute significantly to desertification, and by the lack of thorough assessment of the environmental impact of such activities by the Environmental Protection Agency,” the Committee said.

The Committee said too it was concerned by the negative effects of water pollution and air contamination caused by these activities, as well as poor management of hazardous waste and their impact on environmental health conditions, such as abnormal childbirths, fatigue and memory loss. It is concerned about reports of the hazards posed by mercury contamination and poisoning from mining activities in inhabited areas, particularly by indigenous peoples.

To this end, the UNHRC called on Guyana to enhance the ability of the public to participate meaningfully in environmental decision-making and access to information, particularly Amerindians and fishery-dependent communities, including air and water quality, laws, regulations, policies, permit applications and decisions, pollution data, and enforcement actions taken.

Additionally, the country has been called on to redouble its efforts to address water pollution and air contamination, improve waste management, improve the framework for ensuring compliance with relevant regulations, and regulate the maximum permissible concentrations of air and water pollutants.

This is in addition to revising the legal framework governing social and environmental responsibility and the legal regime and regulatory standards applicable to mining activities, “including by private foreign companies, to impose on them an obligation to exercise due diligence to identify the risks of violation of the rights protected by the Covenant, prevent and mitigate these risks, and prevent violations of these rights.”

