$384M to rebuild three police stations

Kaieteur News – During a recent reading of tenders, it was revealed that Sisters Police Station in Region Six, Timehri Police Station in Region Four, and Imbotero Police Station in Region One are all slated for reconstruction.

These works are being undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs and according to a total account of the engineer’s estimate it would cost $384 million to execute the works. Kaieteur News understands that Sisters station is estimated to cost $82 million, Timehri is estimated to cost $139 million and Imbotero is estimated to cost $163 million to reconstruct.

These three stations are part of several facilities, the ministry is looking to rebuild this year. With over $44 billion approved in the 2024 budget for the Home Affairs Ministry, the agency intends to use part of the allocation to reconstruct a number of police stations across the country and complete ongoing works at other police stations that began last year.

This publication understands that the reconstruction of the police stations is aimed at transforming the decades-old buildings and their environment into ones that are more modern, accommodating and ‘user-friendly’ to visitors and ranks that are stationed in the facilities.

Below are the companies and the bids:

Re-construction of Sisters police station, Region Six.

Bidder Amount Tendered L&T General Services $67,542,405 Sky Contracting & Services $66,462,510 JR Engineering Solutions $62,857,510 4S Security & Building Enterprise $64,297,873 ZNS Construction Guyana Inc. $69,027,714 Yhadram & Sons Contracting Establishment $73,467,244 S&K Construction Consultancy Service & General Supply $109,140,437 N Abdulla Construction Service $60,431,280 AE&N Gen Contracting $66,504,011 AA Construction $81,587,751 N&G Construction & Supplies $62,421,114 NK Engineering Services $66,957,053 Sheriff Construction Inc. $73,880,601 Westbrook Caribbean Inc. $83,557,072 Premier Contracting Services $81,745,071 Safraz Construction Services & Supplies $66,740,000 A&L -I Construction Co. $72,889,744 Enfield Contracting Company $87,109,940 Engineer’s Estimate $82,285,829

Re-construction of Timehri Police Station.

Bidder Amount Tendered Truck Smart $138,875,611 S&K Construction Consultancy Service & General Supplies Inc. $211,848,891 Builders Supplies $143,843,073 Romano Builders $148,492,285 Kawal Ramdeen General Construction & Office Furnishing $132,137,962 Vishal’s Contracting Company $122,432,227 Westbrook Caribbean Inc. $125,713,503 M&D Investments $117,415,178 Ray Parris Associates Civil Eng & Land Survey $356,171,941 Dundas Construction Inc. $138,993,637 Skylines Architecture Inc. $138,980,000 Green Plains Enterprise $4125,969,550 R&M Mining Investment Project Inc. $128,750,003 Gryphon Engineering Inc. $144,856,172 NK Engineering Services $135,715,282 Enfield Contracting Company $139,217,588 A&L- I Construction Company $143,217,645 CAJ Construction Firm $137,700,000 4S Security & Building Enterprise $130,987,360 Triple A Construction & Support Services $146,785,796 Connecting Guyana $148,553,285 Engineer’s Estimate $139,091,613

Re-construction of Imbotero Police Station.

Bidder Amount Tendered K&K Boat Building Construction & General Supply $144,900,000 Engineer’s Estimate $163,566,580

Construction of wharf and boat house at Morawhanna, Region One.

Bidder Amount Tendered Gopie Investments Inc. $65,627,075 K&K Boat Building Construction & General Supplies $65,205,000 Pacific Service System $61,968,244 ProRed Resources $50,062,850 SBC Construction Supplies & Transportation $64,296,040 CAJ Construction Firm $65,048,600 Supreme Contracting & Supplies $59,197,515 Engineer’s Estimate $65,775,400

Construction of wharf and boat house at Imbotero, Region One.

Bidder Amount Tendered K&K Boat Building Construction & General Supplies $69,575,000 Skyline Construction $63,284,960 Supreme Contracting & Supplies $62,095,515 SBC Construction Supply & Transportation $67,226,585 ProRed Resources $59,963,990 Gopie Investments Inc. $67,917,045 Engineer’s Estimate $65,775,400

Construction of wharf and boat house at Mabaruma.

Bidder Amount Tendered Truck Smart $40,081,870 Horizon Solutions $59,500,080 Gopie Investments Inc. $60,883,300 SBC Construction Supply & Transportation $58,759,940 K&K Boat Building Construction & General Supply $61,525,000 Skyline Construction $59,908,100 Supreme Contracting & Supplies $54,591,765 Engineer’s Estimate $61,979,250