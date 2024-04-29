Latest update April 29th, 2024 3:41 AM

$384M to rebuild three police stations

Apr 29, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – During a recent reading of tenders, it was revealed that Sisters Police Station in Region Six, Timehri Police Station in Region Four, and Imbotero Police Station in Region One are all slated for reconstruction.

These works are being undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs and according to a total account of the engineer’s estimate it would cost $384 million to execute the works. Kaieteur News understands that Sisters station is estimated to cost $82 million, Timehri is estimated to cost $139 million and Imbotero is estimated to cost $163 million to reconstruct.

These three stations are part of several facilities, the ministry is looking to rebuild this year. With over $44 billion approved in the 2024 budget for the Home Affairs Ministry, the agency intends to use part of the allocation to reconstruct a number of police stations across the country and complete ongoing works at other police stations that began last year.

This publication understands that the reconstruction of the police stations is aimed at transforming the decades-old buildings and their environment into ones that are more modern, accommodating and ‘user-friendly’ to visitors and ranks that are stationed in the facilities.

Below are the companies and the bids:

Ministry of Home Affairs

Re-construction of Sisters police station, Region Six.

Bidder Amount Tendered
L&T General Services $67,542,405
Sky Contracting & Services $66,462,510
JR Engineering Solutions $62,857,510
4S Security & Building Enterprise $64,297,873
ZNS Construction Guyana Inc. $69,027,714
Yhadram & Sons Contracting Establishment $73,467,244
S&K Construction Consultancy Service & General Supply $109,140,437
N Abdulla Construction Service $60,431,280
AE&N Gen Contracting $66,504,011
AA Construction $81,587,751
N&G Construction & Supplies $62,421,114
NK Engineering Services $66,957,053
Sheriff Construction Inc. $73,880,601
Westbrook Caribbean Inc. $83,557,072
Premier Contracting Services $81,745,071
Safraz Construction Services & Supplies $66,740,000
A&L -I Construction Co. $72,889,744
Enfield Contracting Company $87,109,940
Engineer’s Estimate $82,285,829

 

Re-construction of Timehri Police Station.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Truck Smart $138,875,611
S&K Construction Consultancy Service & General Supplies Inc. $211,848,891
Builders Supplies $143,843,073
Romano Builders $148,492,285
Kawal Ramdeen General Construction & Office Furnishing $132,137,962
Vishal’s Contracting Company $122,432,227
Westbrook Caribbean Inc. $125,713,503
M&D Investments $117,415,178
Ray Parris Associates Civil Eng & Land Survey $356,171,941
Dundas Construction Inc. $138,993,637
Skylines Architecture Inc. $138,980,000
Green Plains Enterprise $4125,969,550
R&M Mining Investment Project Inc. $128,750,003
Gryphon Engineering Inc. $144,856,172
NK Engineering Services $135,715,282
Enfield Contracting Company $139,217,588
A&L- I Construction Company $143,217,645
CAJ Construction Firm $137,700,000
4S Security & Building Enterprise $130,987,360
Triple A Construction & Support Services $146,785,796
Connecting Guyana $148,553,285
Engineer’s Estimate $139,091,613

 

Re-construction of Imbotero Police Station.

Bidder Amount Tendered
K&K Boat Building Construction & General Supply $144,900,000
Engineer’s Estimate $163,566,580

 

Construction of wharf and boat house at Morawhanna, Region One.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Gopie Investments Inc. $65,627,075
K&K Boat Building Construction & General Supplies $65,205,000
Pacific Service System $61,968,244
ProRed Resources $50,062,850
SBC Construction Supplies & Transportation $64,296,040
CAJ Construction Firm $65,048,600
Supreme Contracting & Supplies $59,197,515
Engineer’s Estimate $65,775,400

 

Construction of wharf and boat house at Imbotero, Region One.

Bidder Amount Tendered
K&K Boat Building Construction & General Supplies $69,575,000
Skyline Construction $63,284,960
Supreme Contracting & Supplies $62,095,515
SBC Construction Supply & Transportation $67,226,585
ProRed Resources $59,963,990
Gopie Investments Inc. $67,917,045
Engineer’s Estimate $65,775,400

 

Construction of wharf and boat house at Mabaruma.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Truck Smart $40,081,870
Horizon Solutions $59,500,080
Gopie Investments Inc. $60,883,300
SBC Construction Supply & Transportation $58,759,940
K&K Boat Building Construction & General Supply $61,525,000
Skyline Construction $59,908,100
Supreme Contracting & Supplies $54,591,765
Engineer’s Estimate $61,979,250

 

 

 

