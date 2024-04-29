$384M to rebuild three police stations

Latest update April 29th, 2024 3:41 AM
Kaieteur News – During a recent reading of tenders, it was revealed that Sisters Police Station in Region Six, Timehri Police Station in Region Four, and Imbotero Police Station in Region One are all slated for reconstruction.
These works are being undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs and according to a total account of the engineer’s estimate it would cost $384 million to execute the works. Kaieteur News understands that Sisters station is estimated to cost $82 million, Timehri is estimated to cost $139 million and Imbotero is estimated to cost $163 million to reconstruct.
These three stations are part of several facilities, the ministry is looking to rebuild this year. With over $44 billion approved in the 2024 budget for the Home Affairs Ministry, the agency intends to use part of the allocation to reconstruct a number of police stations across the country and complete ongoing works at other police stations that began last year.
This publication understands that the reconstruction of the police stations is aimed at transforming the decades-old buildings and their environment into ones that are more modern, accommodating and ‘user-friendly’ to visitors and ranks that are stationed in the facilities.
Ministry of Home Affairs
Re-construction of Sisters police station, Region Six.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|L&T General Services
|$67,542,405
|Sky Contracting & Services
|$66,462,510
|JR Engineering Solutions
|$62,857,510
|4S Security & Building Enterprise
|$64,297,873
|ZNS Construction Guyana Inc.
|$69,027,714
|Yhadram & Sons Contracting Establishment
|$73,467,244
|S&K Construction Consultancy Service & General Supply
|$109,140,437
|N Abdulla Construction Service
|$60,431,280
|AE&N Gen Contracting
|$66,504,011
|AA Construction
|$81,587,751
|N&G Construction & Supplies
|$62,421,114
|NK Engineering Services
|$66,957,053
|Sheriff Construction Inc.
|$73,880,601
|Westbrook Caribbean Inc.
|$83,557,072
|Premier Contracting Services
|$81,745,071
|Safraz Construction Services & Supplies
|$66,740,000
|A&L -I Construction Co.
|$72,889,744
|Enfield Contracting Company
|$87,109,940
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$82,285,829
Re-construction of Timehri Police Station.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Truck Smart
|$138,875,611
|S&K Construction Consultancy Service & General Supplies Inc.
|$211,848,891
|Builders Supplies
|$143,843,073
|Romano Builders
|$148,492,285
|Kawal Ramdeen General Construction & Office Furnishing
|$132,137,962
|Vishal’s Contracting Company
|$122,432,227
|Westbrook Caribbean Inc.
|$125,713,503
|M&D Investments
|$117,415,178
|Ray Parris Associates Civil Eng & Land Survey
|$356,171,941
|Dundas Construction Inc.
|$138,993,637
|Skylines Architecture Inc.
|$138,980,000
|Green Plains Enterprise
|$4125,969,550
|R&M Mining Investment Project Inc.
|$128,750,003
|Gryphon Engineering Inc.
|$144,856,172
|NK Engineering Services
|$135,715,282
|Enfield Contracting Company
|$139,217,588
|A&L- I Construction Company
|$143,217,645
|CAJ Construction Firm
|$137,700,000
|4S Security & Building Enterprise
|$130,987,360
|Triple A Construction & Support Services
|$146,785,796
|Connecting Guyana
|$148,553,285
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$139,091,613
Re-construction of Imbotero Police Station.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|K&K Boat Building Construction & General Supply
|$144,900,000
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$163,566,580
Construction of wharf and boat house at Morawhanna, Region One.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Gopie Investments Inc.
|$65,627,075
|K&K Boat Building Construction & General Supplies
|$65,205,000
|Pacific Service System
|$61,968,244
|ProRed Resources
|$50,062,850
|SBC Construction Supplies & Transportation
|$64,296,040
|CAJ Construction Firm
|$65,048,600
|Supreme Contracting & Supplies
|$59,197,515
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$65,775,400
Construction of wharf and boat house at Imbotero, Region One.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|K&K Boat Building Construction & General Supplies
|$69,575,000
|Skyline Construction
|$63,284,960
|Supreme Contracting & Supplies
|$62,095,515
|SBC Construction Supply & Transportation
|$67,226,585
|ProRed Resources
|$59,963,990
|Gopie Investments Inc.
|$67,917,045
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$65,775,400
Construction of wharf and boat house at Mabaruma.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Truck Smart
|$40,081,870
|Horizon Solutions
|$59,500,080
|Gopie Investments Inc.
|$60,883,300
|SBC Construction Supply & Transportation
|$58,759,940
|K&K Boat Building Construction & General Supply
|$61,525,000
|Skyline Construction
|$59,908,100
|Supreme Contracting & Supplies
|$54,591,765
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$61,979,250
