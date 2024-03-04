Wayne Cave rules the roost in Caius Creation Scrabble tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Wayne Cave played the tournament of his life and rose from among the rubble to amass 4 points and a positive spread of 348 to take top honours in the Caius Creation Scrabble tournament at the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground, last Saturday afternoon.

Cave and KamptaRamnarine both formed 9 bingos apiece but it was Cave who walked away with the premium prize by dint of a technicality.

Michael Benjamin surrendered his 2nd round duel to Cave (115) but recovered to clinch the remaining 3 games for an eventual 4 points and a positive spread of 208 to claim the second place slot.

His victims were Devon Morris (221), Robert Williams (21), Ovid Williams (86) and Ramnarine (93). Winslow Jacobs finished with 3 points and a positive spread of 146 to cap off the podium positions.

Noticeably, the usual level of female participation drew comments from the pundits but the Director of Tournament, explained that the competition was open to both genders but most of the women were unable to participate because of other pressing commitments.

The date of the next tournament will be released soon.