Latest update March 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Wayne Cave rules the roost in Caius Creation Scrabble tournament

Mar 04, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Wayne Cave played the tournament of his life and rose from among the rubble to amass 4 points and a positive spread of 348 to take top honours in the Caius Creation Scrabble tournament at the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground, last Saturday afternoon.

Cave and KamptaRamnarine both formed 9 bingos apiece but it was Cave who walked away with the premium prize by dint of a technicality.

Michael Benjamin surrendered his 2nd round duel to Cave (115) but recovered to clinch the remaining 3 games for an eventual 4 points and a positive spread of 208 to claim the second place slot.

His victims were Devon Morris (221), Robert Williams (21), Ovid Williams (86) and Ramnarine (93). Winslow Jacobs finished with 3 points and a positive spread of 146 to cap off the podium positions.

Noticeably, the usual level of female participation drew comments from the pundits but the Director of Tournament, explained that the competition was open to both genders but most of the women were unable to participate because of other pressing commitments.

The date of the next tournament will be released soon.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 01st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Leaders prostituting Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Gainda, Bani help ECCA dismantle East Bank by 85-runs – GCA secure 123-run win over WDCA

Gainda, Bani help ECCA dismantle East Bank by 85-runs – GCA...

Mar 04, 2024

GFSCA /DCB Senior U19 Super50 Inter-Association tournament… Kaieteur Sports – The opening round of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) sponsored DCB U19...
Read More
Wayne Cave rules the roost in Caius Creation Scrabble tournament

Wayne Cave rules the roost in Caius Creation...

Mar 04, 2024

CWI CEO lambasts ICC for unfair economic model, hindering West Indies’ resurgence

CWI CEO lambasts ICC for unfair economic model,...

Mar 04, 2024

Dolphin SSC Swimmers qualify for 2024 CARIFTA Championships

Dolphin SSC Swimmers qualify for 2024 CARIFTA...

Mar 04, 2024

5 outstanding PM Hospital staff honoured by RHT Pepsi U23 team

5 outstanding PM Hospital staff honoured by RHT...

Mar 04, 2024

Berbice under 15 all rounder benefits from equipment donation initiative

Berbice under 15 all rounder benefits from...

Mar 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • On free and fair elections

    Kaieteur News – You have heard the phrase ‘free and fair elections’ used to describe an element of the democratic... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]