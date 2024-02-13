New discoveries- any oil found

Kaieteur News – Excited announcements about new oil discoveries have come from ExxonMobil. When there is a discovery, it means that oil in some quantity has been found and, under normal circumstances the owners should be updated on the new amounts. Like most things in Guyana, with this massive oil wealth in front, nothing is normal anymore. There have been no new figures, not about one barrel of new oil, or a billion. Reports are that ExxonMobil is more focused on making money. It will get around to informing Guyanese when it feels like, about how many billions of barrels more (probably) have been found to boost that 11 billion frozen in place.

There have been seven such discoveries as coming from ExxonMobil itself since April 2022. They have been hailed as ‘significant’, and after that not a syllable more. It is all that Guyanese are allowed to know. This has become the new norm in Guyanese life: another long day, another material oil development, and one more secret held close to the chest, and away from the batlike ears and prying eyes of Guyanese. Locals are treated like children, as if there are some things that must be kept from them for their own good. That is, until they grow up, and are able to understand adult matters. This is how the slaves were treated on the plantations of America: keep them ignorant, deny them the knowledge that comes from access to education, and then take further advantage of them. When they know they are sure to get ideas: about rights and freedom and what goes with those.

In a Guyana environment increasingly parallel to that of slavery, the masters of ExxonMobil decide what is to be shared, if only to maintain their stranglehold on the minds of the Guyanese people. The American masters are astute enough to surround themselves with local house workers (politicians, conspirators, helpers) to peddle their tricks and deceptions to their brothers, or to betray them. Recall how the favored slaves used to defend their masters in the days of slavery, and that precedent is now alive and flourishing in Guyana. Guyanese who speak out, and stand up, against the practices and rapes of the new enslavers and colonizers are singled out and attacked. It is how betrayers stay in the favor of Guyana’s foreign masters.

Who would believe that the government is standing firmly on the side of ExxonMobil, and coming up with all manner of flimsy excuses? Excuses for the company not providing the nation with updates on how much more oil has been found in those seven new discoveries. What kind of government, or leader, would not want the people to know how many rich new deposits have been discovered, and where that pushes the new balance in the oil bank? We believe that if the details of the number of barrels found were to be fully disclosed to Guyanese, they would want more. The fear of ExxonMobil and the PPPC Government is that there would be renewed clamor and pressure for the 2016 ExxonMobil oil contract (that capital crime) to be renegotiated. Foreign observers and commentators, as well as local ones, would ratchet up interest and the drive to get more for this country. The passions unleashed, and the calls generated, would be relentless.

Seven new oil discoveries of some significance should add several billion barrels to the standing 11 billion total. Significant discoveries in Guyana’s offshore oilfields have not meant a couple hundred thousand barrels more, but much more. The current 11 billion figure must have been swallowed up in a hurry, hence this game played by ExxonMobil. Hence, this silence blanketing how much new oil has been found, and with the Government of Guyana part of the scheming. The PPPC Government says that it is for the people, yet its oil gurus work tirelessly against the best interests of the same people. It is a given that ExxonMobil would be focused exclusively on its own profitability at the expense of Guyanese. The company has every confidence that the PPPC Government is right by its side in its profit pursuits. The contortions of government leaders on new discovery numbers stand as evidence.