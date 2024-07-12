Maybe soon

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s chief policymaker, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s response to a routine question has come to represent the standard in his oil and gas leadership. Asked several months ago about when the Wales gas-to-energy project (GTE) agreements will be publicized, Jagdeo gave one of his old classics: “maybe soon.” It is a tribute to how his demanding responsibilities in this crucial national sector have made him into a rope jumper with the English Language. The biggest onshore project to date in this country and the chief policymaker is a study in the slick (“maybe soon”). He covers his rear, conceals any premature exposure of the PPP/C Government’s shenanigans, and carries out a defensive action to buy time on this controversial GTE project.

Because the Vice President has compiled a checkered record of twisting issues to suit his latest objectives, we restate our position on the Wales GTE project: cheap and reliable electricity supplies would be a welcome development in energy starved Guyana. Throughout the lives of most Guyanese, those without their own solar or generator, persistent and prolonged blackouts are all that they have known. A GTE project that delivers what Jagdeo has sworn that it will do at the price that he stated would be a relief for a huge number of citizens. After broadcasting the Wales GTE with a big bang, and selling it to any Guyanese who would listen, the man leading the charge for the US$2B scheme is still to share with this nation what he has. What is the basis of his confidence, this product that he markets so frequently, though at a lower volume nowadays?

Given the magnitude of the money to be spent, the grand promises that he has made, and the high expectations of Guyanese, the Wales GTE champion should have been excited to deliver to Guyanese the supporting project documents. To make his US$2B case for the Wales GTE undertaking, he should have flooded citizens with all manner of studies that speak to its compelling technical and financial aspects. The disappointing reality is that the best that the man in charge could have offered three months ago was “maybe soon.” It is when Jagdeo comes up with these kinds of slippery setups that Guyanese think the worst of him. Years after he unleashed this Wales GTE project on the consciousness of Guyanese, he can only say “maybe soon” months ago, when forced to answer about when the project agreements would be published. “Maybe soon” is an expression that houses a world of craftiness, and this there is none more cunning than Guyana’s chief policymaker. When projects are steeped in craftiness, their announcements are immersed in more craftiness, and their foundations are possibly erected on the craftiness favoured by foxes, then “maybe soon” is the only response that can be given.

We dissect Jagdeo’s latest masterpiece: “maybe soon.” Maybe leaves much to be desired about its certainty. A US$2B project, massive and expensive, should not be based on guesswork, which is what “maybe” means at the core. Anything that involves US$2B for a country like Guyana calls for something that is close to a guarantee and not this shaky concoction from Jagdeo about “maybe soon.” The question arises for the thousandth time: why most things, the costlier things in Guyanese life, that have Jagdeo leading the way with them, harbour some component that raises the worst suspicions about the Vice President and what he is up to. Just why does he have to be this way. He should be a fountain of information about this Wales GTE pet project of his. But that is also part of the record of Jagdeo, what is a pet project for him usually ends up being a vicious pit bull lunging at Guyanese. If the chief policymaker has his way “maybe” could be never. Regarding “soon” that could be next week, next quarter, next year. Frankly, Jagdeo behaves as though he owes money, but is always says “soon” when pressed to repay. Soon sometimes has its own clock and its own season: both never move, happen.

Jagdeo shouldn’t need any time; unless he is buying time to sort out his head and the Wales GTE project papers.