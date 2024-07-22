Fatal road accidents

Kaieteur News – At the beginning of last month, the country had already recorded over 40 road deaths. That figure has grown since then with almost daily fatalities across this country. Despite the attention being paid to this scourge, the Traffic Department of the Guyana Police Force has failed over the years to arrest the situation.

We do see a number of traffic ranks hiding behind trees and other structures to catch speeding drivers during the day, but little effort in the evenings when most of the fatal accidents have occurred. Some years ago, the World Health Organization had said that traffic accidents were reportedly the seventh leading cause of death in Guyana. It is the number one cause of death of persons between five years and 14 years, and is the number two cause of death of persons aged between 15 years and 24 years.

Given the number of fatal accidents; the number of persons maimed, amputated and disabled; and the deep emotional stress, road accident deaths have been deemed a major public health concern. Road deaths are a serious human, social, economic and health pandemic in Guyana. It has reduced the skills available for national development and continues to cause distress and financial destitution to families. Road fatalities have also resulted in high costs on society, reduced human productivity, and increased health care costs annually.

Many, including a senior traffic officer have stated that the highways have become the killing fields of Guyana. Despite pleas from the police and various road safety advocates for drivers, motor cyclists and pedestrians, to exercise greater care on the roads, the carnage continues which suggests that their pleas have fallen on deaf ears. Therefore, those in authority have to do much more than pleading with the public.

Speed and reckless driving, the growing addiction to cell phones that cause driver distractions, the inexcusable failure of passengers to use seatbelts and the heavy consumption of alcohol by drivers are contributing to the bloodshed on the highways. In order to end the lawlessness on the roads, the police must step up its crackdown. More officers must be assigned to the police’s traffic units, with heightened use of electronic gadgets and an aggressive and determined campaign aimed at arresting and charging errant and drunk drivers for their reckless behaviour. These initiatives along with the rooting out of speeding and stunt riding by motorcyclists must become priorities for the police.

Speed cameras, vigorous enforcement of the use of seat belts and helmets for motor cyclists, the enactment of road-blocks and the systematic enforcement of the traffic ordinance should help to reduce vehicular homicides. Aggressive implementation of tougher regulations for drunken driving and texting while driving should heighten the awareness of drivers. With traffic fatalities moving higher up the list of the leading causes of death in Guyana, there must be a coordinated approach to the nightmare on our roads and the authorities must lead the charge. It is very frightening to think that we are moving towards a situation in which more people would die from road accidents than other causes. A sustained effort is needed to reduce this carnage. The solutions rest with all of us. Too many are dying on the roads.