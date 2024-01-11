Latest update January 11th, 2024 12:53 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Brindley Benn was the inspired soul behind the National Motto

Jan 11, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

I am writing in response to Sean Ori, who on Jan. 7 wrote, “I also wonder about the inspired soul who came up with our National Motto.”

That inspired soul was Brindley Horatio Benn, CCH, who served the nation of Guyana variously as Chairman of the People’s Progressive Party, Minister of Community Development and Education, Deputy Premier, Minister of Natural Resources, Minister of Agriculture, Forests and Lands, High Commissioner to Canada, and Chairman of the Public Service Commission, and also of the Lotteries Commission.

In October of 1958, at the opening of History and Culture Week, Minister Benn is quoted in the Guyana Graphic as declaring: “British Guiana can make a unique contribution to history only if we weld ourselves into “One People, One Nation, One Destiny.”

My wife Lena and I are the authors of The Ants Will Come and Tell Me: A Chronicle of the Benn Family in Guyana’s History’. Lena is the third daughter of Brindley Benn. This January 24, we invite you to join us in celebrating his 101st birth anniversary.

Regards,

Daniel Platt

Los Angeles, California

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

The financial misfits of Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Steve Smith replaces David Warner as Test opener against West Indies

Steve Smith replaces David Warner as Test opener against West Indies

Jan 11, 2024

BBC Sport – Steve Smith will replace David Warner as Australia’s Test opener despite never batting in the position in his 16-year first-class career. Smith, 34, will open alongside Usman...
Read More
Brathwaite, Greaves, Hodge post half-centuries but WI stumble on first day of warm-up match

Brathwaite, Greaves, Hodge post half-centuries...

Jan 11, 2024

Horseracing action continues on January 28 at Rising Sun

Horseracing action continues on January 28 at...

Jan 11, 2024

GMR&SC announces full schedules for 2024 calendar

GMR&SC announces full schedules for 2024...

Jan 11, 2024

Jits and Neelam 40-Over West Demerara Cricket continues with win for Zeelugt

Jits and Neelam 40-Over West Demerara Cricket...

Jan 11, 2024

Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes Limited remain unbeaten

Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes Limited remain...

Jan 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]