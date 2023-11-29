DeSouza, Bristol to collide in U8 400m finals

…Records tumble at Edinburgh

Kaieteur Sports – A thrilling showdown is on the horizon for the Boys U8 400m finals at the National Schools Championship, featuring the remarkable talents of 6-year-old Kester DeSouza from Leguan and 7-year-old Jaden Bristol from Nabacalis, East Coast Demerara.

Representing District 3 and District 4 respectively, Kester and Jaden delivered exceptional performances in their heats at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh yesterday.

Despite the dominating displays from high-profile athletes Tianna Springer and Javon Roberts in the 400m, it was DeSouza and Bristol who stole the show.

The 400m finals are set for Friday.

Meanwhile, Track and Field has taken off in full swing at the 61st National Schools’ Cycling and Track and Field Championships, witnessing record-breaking moments in the field events.

Romarion Wolfe of District 4 (East Coast Demerara) unofficially raised the Boys’ Under-14 High Jump record to 1.66m, surpassing the previous record held by Isai Thorne of District 15 (New Amsterdam/Canje) at 1.63m.

In the Boys Under-12 Discuss, Michael Mohamed of District 3 (West Demerara) potentially set a new record with an impressive throw of 24.04m, surpassing the previous record of 22.23m set by Jamie Fraser of District 5 (West Coast Berbice).

Akeela Webster of District 3 showcased her prowess by securing gold in the Girls’ Discuss with a throw of 21.14m, potentially breaking the Under-14 record previously held by Anna Headley at 20.47m.

Organisers will officially confirm these record-breaking performances in the coming days.

Azizi Christiani from District 2 (Essequibo Coast/Pomeroon) made a notable mark by winning the male teachers’ discus under-21 in his inaugural ‘Nationals’ with a throw of 29.22m.

Today’s events include the highly anticipated 100m heats and final.

Additionally, organisers confirmed that District 11 (North Georgetown) and District 9 (Rupununi) secured victories in swimming and cycling events respectively.