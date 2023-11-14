Pedestrian killed in Soesdyke-Linden Highway accident

Kaieteur News – Seventy-eight-year-old Frank London on Saturday lost his life after he was struck down along the Adventure Public Road located along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

According to reports, the accident occurred sometime around 18:30hrs that day and involved motorcar PXX 1989 (a white Toyota 212), owned and driven by Daniel James, a 28-year-old from Mackenzie, Linden.

Police said, the driver related that he was heading north along the western side of the road when he saw a man sitting on the road in his lane. He claimed that upon seeing the man, he pulled east to avoid a collision, but because of the short distance, the front left side of his car ended up colliding with the man. As a result of the collision, the elderly man received injuries about his body. He was picked up in an unconscious condition by persons in the area and rushed to the Mackenzie Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by doctors and pronounced him dead on arrival.

His body, the police said, is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination. Police related that a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver, but no trace of alcohol was found in his breath. The driver was placed in custody, assisting with the investigation.