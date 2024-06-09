Man found dead in trench three hours after a 2-car accident

Kaieteur News – A 55-year-old man was found dead in a trench on South Road, Georgetown, Friday night following an accident that occurred earlier that evening between two cars at the intersection of South Road and Oronoque Street.

Dead is Sooklall Pharous of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Police in a statement said that the accident occurred at about 18:25h and involved motorcar #PJJ 4643, owned and driven by a 36-year-old resident of South Road, Georgetown and hire car #HD 5268, driven by a 41-year-old resident of Buxton, Georgetown, with lone passenger Pharous.

Investigations revealed that motorcar #PJJ 4643 was proceeding east along South Road at a fast rate, while the hire car proceeded south along the eastern drive lane of Oronoque Street. At the intersection of South Road and Oronoque Street, the driver of hire car #HD 5268 failed to stop and ensure that it was safe and clear at the stop sign and drove into the path of motorcar #PJJ 4643. The front of motorcar #PJJ 4643 collided with the right side of the hire car, and as a result of the collision, the hire car ended up in a trench at the side of the road, where Pharous was thrown out of the car.

Police said, “Both drivers were taken out of their vehicles by public-spirited citizens and EMTs, placed them in an ambulance, and were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where they received medical attention.”

Meanwhile, at about 22:50hrs on Friday, Pharous’ body was fished out of the trench by public-spirited citizens and taken to GPHC where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is at the GPHC’s Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.