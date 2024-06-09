Construction of Maruranau Sec. School estimated to cost $189M

Kaieteur News – The construction of the Maruranau Secondary School, Region Nine is estimated to cost $189M, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) has revealed.

The new secondary school is one of several that the Ministry of Education plans to build in the hinterland.

During the reading of bids at NPTAB, it was revealed that 12 contractors are competing for the contract. They are Ramesh Barker Construction – $196,161,000, Panko Steel Fabrication & Construction – $295,000,000, Ceraturium – $196,841,500, QA Civil Works – $179,599,015, Beerdat Harrinandan Construction & Transportation – $197,936,000, Transmobile Construction & Electrical – $194,730,638, Sheriff Construction Inc. – $178,539,300, Gormain D’Aguair Construction – $196,858,040, Reiaz Akbar General Construction Services – $268,538,937, Osbert & Sons Construction Agriculture Transportation & Lumberyard – $196,036,910, 3D Construction – $182,487,711, and Surajpaul Balkaran & Sons Construction – $197,257,600.

Kaieteur News understands that currently secondary school students are being accommodated at the Maruranau Primary Top school.

In April, at an outreach in Region Nine, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand told residents that four new secondary schools are expected to be constructed in the region at Nappi, Massara, Maruranau and Tabatinga villages.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI) the construction of the secondary schools will ease the overcrowding at St Ignatius, while closing the primary tops in the other communities to provide students with the opportunity to have better access to learning.

This year, the Ministry of Education was allocated $74.4Billion from the national budget, a portion of which will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities.

This newspaper reported that since returning to office the government through the ministry has embarked on an aggressive programme to ensure that the nation’s children have access to secondary education. The aim is to achieve universal secondary education by 2025.