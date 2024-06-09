Missing woman found naked and headless in Port Kaituma

– Several women reportedly missing in same district

Kaieteur News – The headless, naked and decomposing body of a woman was found in Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One on Friday afternoon. Detectives believe that the body may be that of Paulette Edwards of Matthews Ridge who was last seen alive on June 4, 2024.

The decomposing remains of the woman were found at around 16:30h in a clump of bushes in a swamped area in the vicinity of Cat Walk, Port Kaituma. Police have since been able to locate the head of the corpse on Saturday.

Investigators believe that the remains were at the location for about four days due to its decomposition.

“The deceased was clad in a black top pulled up to her chest, exposing her bra, while her lower body was fully exposed,” police told Kaieteur News.

The black blouse was similar to the one that Paulette Edwards was wearing on the day she reportedly went missing. ‘Lilly’ was written on the right sleeve of the blouse Edwards was last seen wearing. At the time the body was found, the said name was seen on the same sleeve of the blouse she was clad in.

Kaieteur News understands that detectives are trying to locate a male acquaintance of Edwards who they believe can assist them with their investigations.

“The Port Kaituma Police Station urges anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. Community cooperation is crucial in ensuring the swift resolution of this tragic event,” police said.

Kaieteur News learnt that Edwards had moved to Port Kaituma some time ago and reportedly lived there with her daughter’s father.

Persons familiar with the deceased told Kaieteur News that her daughter’s father is known for physically abusing her. One source revealed that the man was recently released from police custody where he spent time for assaulting the woman. The person said that on June 4, the man was allegedly seen hitting the woman.

It is unclear, however, whether the person of interest sought by the police is the father of Edwards’ daughter; he nor the baby have been seen in the area recently.

Further, Edwards’ acquaintances are trying to locate the baby, with the hope that she is safe.

The matter is being investigated by detectives.

Meanwhile, after news surfaced that the body of a beheaded woman was found, representatives of the Venezuelan migrant community have indicated that several Venezuelan women living in Guyana have gone missing in Region One.

“There are various girls that have disappeared in recent days, there is one where a family has not heard from for months now,” the person told Kaieteur News.