Essequibo’s Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ kicks off with favourable response

Latest update June 9th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 09, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Henrietta United, Chelsea, Ballers, and Suddie recorded contrasting wins when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Essequibo edition commenced on Friday evening at the Anna Regina car park tarmac.
Staged in front of a large gathering, Henrietta United defeated Police B 2-0. M. Rosario and D. Romeo scored in the fifth and seventh minute respectively.
Likewise, Chelsea outflanked the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) 2-0. K. Glasgow and O. Warrick scored in the second and sixth minute respectively.
Meanwhile, Ballers downed Dartmouth 1-0. Marvin Walcott found the back of the net in the second minute. Also, Suddie downed ETI 1-0 via a T. Brandon strike in the second minute.
In other results, Henrietta arrested Police A 2-0 via a Joel Haynes ‘Guinness Goal (GG) [a goal scored in the final three minutes of normal time counts as two] in the 17th minute.
Gunners riddled Lakers 2-0 compliments of a Hayla Haynes GG conversion in the 18th minute. Also, All Stars dismantled Young Guns 3-1.
The winner of the event will pocket $300,000 and the championship trophy, while the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will pocket $200,000, $100,000, and $80,000 apiece and the respective trophy.
To date, the Georgetown, Berbice, and Linden zones have been completed, with the Bartica, East Coast Demerara, and West Demerara set to commence following the conclusion of the Essequibo leg.
Complete Results
Round of 16
Game-1
Police A-0 vs. Henrietta-2
Joel Haynes-(GG)-17th
Game-2
Lakers-0 vs. Gunners-2
Hayla Haynes-(GG)-18th
Game-3
Suddie-1 vs. ETI-0
Game-4
All-Stars-3 vs. Richmond Young Guns-1
Game-5
Police B-0 vs. Henrietta United-2
Game-6
GDF-0 vs. Chelsea-2
Game-7
Dartmouth-0 vs. Ballers-1
Marvin Walcott-2nd
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 09, 20242024 ICC Men’s World Cup… – Hosein grabs career best figures Kaieteur Sports – West Indies mauled Uganda by a whopping 134 runs last at Providence, continuing their winning ways in...
Jun 09, 2024
Jun 09, 2024
Jun 09, 2024
Jun 09, 2024
Jun 08, 2024
Kaieteur News – The government’s brackish water shrimp project has faced criticism from Mr. Tony Vieira. The... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]