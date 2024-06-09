Essequibo’s Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ kicks off with favourable response

Kaieteur Sports – Henrietta United, Chelsea, Ballers, and Suddie recorded contrasting wins when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Essequibo edition commenced on Friday evening at the Anna Regina car park tarmac.

Staged in front of a large gathering, Henrietta United defeated Police B 2-0. M. Rosario and D. Romeo scored in the fifth and seventh minute respectively.

Likewise, Chelsea outflanked the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) 2-0. K. Glasgow and O. Warrick scored in the second and sixth minute respectively.

Meanwhile, Ballers downed Dartmouth 1-0. Marvin Walcott found the back of the net in the second minute. Also, Suddie downed ETI 1-0 via a T. Brandon strike in the second minute.

In other results, Henrietta arrested Police A 2-0 via a Joel Haynes ‘Guinness Goal (GG) [a goal scored in the final three minutes of normal time counts as two] in the 17th minute.

Gunners riddled Lakers 2-0 compliments of a Hayla Haynes GG conversion in the 18th minute. Also, All Stars dismantled Young Guns 3-1.

The winner of the event will pocket $300,000 and the championship trophy, while the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will pocket $200,000, $100,000, and $80,000 apiece and the respective trophy.

To date, the Georgetown, Berbice, and Linden zones have been completed, with the Bartica, East Coast Demerara, and West Demerara set to commence following the conclusion of the Essequibo leg.

Complete Results

Round of 16

Game-1

Police A-0 vs. Henrietta-2

Joel Haynes-(GG)-17th

Game-2

Lakers-0 vs. Gunners-2

Hayla Haynes-(GG)-18th

Game-3

Suddie-1 vs. ETI-0

Brandon-2nd

Game-4

All-Stars-3 vs. Richmond Young Guns-1

Game-5

Police B-0 vs. Henrietta United-2

Rosario-5th Romeo-7th

Game-6

GDF-0 vs. Chelsea-2

Glasgow-2nd Warrick-6th

Game-7

Dartmouth-0 vs. Ballers-1

Marvin Walcott-2nd