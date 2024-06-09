Reg. 8 gets 35 new Community Healthcare Workers

Kaieteur News – Thirty-five students from Region Eight have completed the Ministry of Health’s Community Healthcare Workers (CHWs) and graduated on Friday at a simple ceremony held at Roger Hinds’ Hotel in Mahdia that was attended by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony; Regional Chairman, Headly Pio; Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Talitha Cort; the ministry’s Hinterland Coordinator, Michael Gouveia among other officials.

The students graduated from the Ministry of Health’s Community Healthcare Workers Programme offered by the Health Sciences Education Division and are the first batch to undergo training in Region Eight.

According to information released by the ministry on Saturday, this cohort is now expected to return to their respective communities and put into practice the knowledge and skills they acquired over the past six months of training.

Minister Anthony in his feature address noted that the 35 graduates represent 23 villages across Region Eight. He said the Ministry’s aim is to ensure that at least 115 different interventions are available at levels one and two health facilities. Among the training the graduates received were first aid, heart disease, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and tele-health.

“At levels one and two, one of the things that we’ve decided in the ministry is that we must be able to offer at least 115 different interventions. This is important because if we want to make sure that people are getting access to care then these very basic interventions must be available to people in the various communities. I am very happy that with this batch of students, you were also able to include first aid, heart disease, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), and tele-health,” he stated.

It was revealed at the ceremony that Region Eight will have additional tele-medicine sites by the end of this year. The Minister also encouraged residents to take full advantage of the service provided and even encouraged the recent graduates to further their studies in this regard.

Meanwhile, the graduates were encouraged to perform their duties with excellence and also educate residents on preventative measures for chronic diseases, conducting comprehensive school health screenings, and supporting the HPV vaccination programme.