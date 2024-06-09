Cop accuses Superintendant of Police of sexually assaulting him on seawall

Latest update June 9th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 09, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A male Constable has accused a male Superintendant of Police of sexually assaulting him on the Kingston seawall in Georgetown.
“The incident allegedly occurred sometime in April 2024 in the vicinity of the Kingston Seawall,” police said before adding “This allegation is being treated seriously.”
The Constable, however, only reported the matter on Friday. The Superintendent of Police has since been relieved of his command as the probe continues.
Kaieteur News learnt that the two policemen were out together in the vicinity of the seawall when the Superintendant made inappropriate sexual advances towards the Constable.
This newspaper understands that the Constable was groped in the process.
Investigations are ongoing.
