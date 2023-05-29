Accomplice of ‘Smallie’ shot dead by police

…reportedly disarmed cop, cranked gun

Kaieteur News – One of the gunmen who reportedly helped in the escape of convicted mass-murderer, Royden Williams aka ‘Smallie’ from the heavily guarded Mazaruni Prison, was killed in a shoot-out with joint-services ranks on Sunday. The shot gunman was identified as Neon Howard also known as ‘Taxi’, a 33-year-old male of Friendship, East Coast Demerara.

In a press statement released to the media on Sunday afternoon, the Force said that the suspect was killed at St. Mary’s Logging area, located not too far from Bartica, Region Seven. The release mentioned that Howard was ‘wanted’ for aiding in the escape of ‘Smallie’.

“Intelligence led to a confrontation with one of the accomplices, who was fatally shot”, the Force stated. It continued that the East Coast Demerara man was shot dead after he reportedly snatched a firearm from one of the arresting ranks and attempted to escape.

As it relates to the escapee and the rest of the gunmen involved, the Force said, “The search for the convicted killer and his accomplices intensifies”.

According to reports, at least three gunmen assisted in the daring escape of ‘Smallie’ on Friday May 19.

‘Smallie’ reportedly made his escape while being returned to his cell after a visit with a woman.

The prison guards were escorting Williams back to his holding cell on an ATV (four-wheel bike) when they came under fire from gunmen in a speed boat, armed with high powered weapons.

“The ranks dismounted the ATV and returned fire at the assailants. At that point, one of the boat occupants came onto the land and continued to discharge several rounds towards the prison officers,” GPS stated.

While the exchange of gunfire was ongoing, Williams still in his foot chains managed to run towards the riverbank and jumped overboard. The gunmen then helped him into the boat and sped off in a westerly direction.

A $10M reward has since been offered for the recapture of the Williams who received two death sentences for Bartica Massacre in 2008 and the murder of a soldier.

Police have since remanded six individuals for allegedly conspiring to help Williams escape. Among them is a Parika businessman, the woman that visited him the day he escaped – who is a Venezuelan National – and the four prison officers, Alexander Hopkinson, Omar Witherspoon, Oldfield Romulus and Conroy Hossanah.

Kaieteur News understands that the four prison officers are being held on remand at the Timehri Prison, on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).