Porter dies after truck topples on hill

Feb 27, 2023 News

The mangled truck following the accident

Kaieteur News – Police ranks in Regional Division #7 are investigating an incident that occurred at about 00:30 hrs Sunday on Toroparo Trail, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, resulting in the death of a 37-year-old porter.

The incident involved a truck GYY 7764, owned and driven by Hubert Beharry, a 43-year-old Miner/Driver of #27 Village, West Coast Berbice, and Troy Alexander Davis, a 37-year-old Porter of Tabatinga Housing Scheme, Lethem.

According to police enquiries disclosed that the truck was proceeding east along the Northern side of Toroparo Trail, descending a hill when the driver lost control of the motor lorry, which turned turtle several times. As a result, the driver was flung out of the motor lorry onto the trail surface. At the same time, the porter was pinned by the motor lorry onto the trail surface, where they both received injuries on their body. The truck driver was picked up in a conscious condition.

In contrast, the porter was picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited persons and conveyed to the Pappy show landing. They were seen and examined by a Medic on duty, who treated and sent away the driver for minor abrasion and laceration about the head and body.

The porter, Troy Alexander Davis, was however pronounced dead on arrival. A post-mortem examination is to be conducted on the body. The truck driver is in custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.

