Three Guyanese on scholarships to India

Kaieteur News – Three Guyanese nationals have been selected by the Indian High Commission in Georgetown to travel to India for scholarships being provided by the Government of India.

The trio are: State Auditor, Delon Turpin, Captain Wyette Nestor of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Elon Sooknanan, the Head of Public Infrastructure Transportation Tourism at Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Turpin, who resides in Georgetown is currently studying Auditing in IT Environment at the International Center for Information Systems & Audit in Uttar Pradesh, India. His course will last one month under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program.

Captain Wyette Nestor of West Coast Berbice (WCB) was also selected to study the Officers Transport and Management Course at the Army Service Corps and College in Bangaluru, India. Captain Nestor will be away in India for approximately two months.

Similarly, Sooknanan, the Head of Public Infrastructure Transportation Tourism at the EPA who residing on West Coast Demerara (WCD) is studying Environmental Management at the Environment Protection Training and Research Institute in Hyderabad for three weeks.

The participants met and interacted with H.E. High Commissioner, Dr. KJ Srinivasa before travelling to India to begin their respective training.

“Each participant expressed their gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to study in India. High Commissioner discussed with them how sharing India’s own development experiences with fellow developing countries on the basis of partnership and cooperation for mutual benefit via scholarships help to strengthen the bond between India and Guyana,” a statement from the Indian High Commission said.

The High Commission recently released an updated list of the ITEC and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) courses that are being offered by the Government of India in military, technical, medical, entrepreneurship, cultural, etc. More details and eligibility criteria can be found on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/indiaingeorgetown or website: https://www.hcigeorgetown.gov.in/.