Taxi driver dies after losing control of vehicle

Latest update April 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 25, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old taxi driver of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) died in the wee hours on Wednesday after he lost control of his car, which collided into a shop then ploughed into a trench at Farm Public Road, EBE.
Police identified the dead man as Derek Kissoon of Lot 2192 Tuschen EBE. It is reported that the tragic accident occurred at about 02:15hrs, which involved Kisson (deceased) and Shazim Hanif, 25, a resident of Zeelugt, EBE. According to a report issued by police, investigation revealed that motorcar PVV 8589, driven by Kissoon was reportedly proceeding at an alleged fast rate, west along the southern drive lane of Farm Public Road. Whilst approaching a turn on the said road, the driver lost control of the vehicle, collided with a shop and subsequently ended up in a trench on the southern side of the said public road.
Following that, the driver (Kissoon) was picked up in an unconscious state along with the occupant and transported to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, West Coast Demerara (WCD). Unfortunately, Kissoon was pronounced dead on arrival while the occupant was admitted as a patient. Police said, “Hanif’s condition is regarded as stable.” The body was then escorted to Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination (PME). Investigations are ongoing.
