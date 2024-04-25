No bail for teen in motorcycle theft

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old construction worker was on Wednesday remanded to prison despite denying his involvement in the alleged robbery of a man of his motorcycle on March 14, 2024.

Dwayne Nedd made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Chief Magistrate Sherdell Isaacs-Marcus (ag), where the robbery charge was read to him. Nedd pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that while being in the company of others on March 14, 2024 at New Market Street, North Cummings, Georgetown, he robbed the virtual complainant of his motorcycle valued $212,000. During the court proceedings, the prosecutor objected to bail on the ground that there is a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage that shows what transpired during the robbery. An unrepresented Nedd refuted the claims leveled against him in court. “I didn’t commit no crime,” he said. Nevertheless, bail was refused by Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus, and Nedd was remanded to prison. He is scheduled to return to court on May 10, 2024.