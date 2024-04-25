Vagrant shot at Providence bar

Latest update April 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Police are probing the shooting of a vagrant on Monday at a popular bar in Providence on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).
The vagrant has been identified as Raj Mohammed, and according to police, he was shot in his left leg. Police said that at around 23:45hrs Mohammed was standing near the bar when an unidentified individual walked up to him and shot him in the leg before running away.
Bystanders alerted police and the man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
One eyewitness recalled that he had just left his hotel room to go get some food when the shooting occurred. He identified the shooter as a drunken man. “The guy just got shot in the foot, there was a drunk man who took offence to a Rasta guy (the vagrant) and shot him”, the man said.
Investigations are ongoing.
