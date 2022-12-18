The Creators’ Coven: Young Professional Series: Chartered Accountant Judah Samuel Adil Louisy

“Picking up the pieces after a challenge”

Kaieteur News – It is often said that nothing comes for free; and that something attained easily is often let go in the same manner that it was received. The logic is that less effort, less meaning and worth is attached to a thing that comes to a person by windfall and so they do not feel compelled to value what they have received. Working towards a desire, however, is a very different and colourful story. Having to actually put the work and effort in to achieve a dream or goal brings a whole different dimension to the conversation because that is where the real work lies and that is when power is showcased.

Some aims are bigger than others but require the same inputs; sacrifice, discipline, endurance, patience, determination, commitment and all the other qualities that have allowed for great things to be achieved. The problems usually surface however, when we have failed to keep in tune with our mission. It is when we lose sight of the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, either because we believe it is taking too long, it is too difficult, or some other excuse, that we find ourselves in trouble, and lose sight of why we began the journey in the first place.

Along the way, many of us will lose sight of the goal, and actually, there is nothing wrong with that because the next move is what really matters as to whether you are going to pick up the pieces and try again or call it quits and walk away.

The answer is very simple for Chartered Accountant Judah Samuel Adil Louisy. “I keep my eyes on the prize, I know what I would like to achieve, and I work towards it,” the 28-year-old told the Coven as he described his long journey to becoming not just a chartered accountant, but a lecturer at university level and racking up an already impressive range of experience within his field.

Louisy told the Coven that discipline is most important when it comes to achieving. “I have seen people who started studying with me, who I perceived as smarter than me, never finished. In my opinion, that is due to a lack of discipline and dedication. As cliché as it is “you see my glory, but you don’t know my story” is a reality.” Louisy contended that many people want to be successful and achieve a lot, but he advised that success don’t happen by a windfall as it takes hard work and dedication. “As my primary school motto says, “Through discipline and dedication come success”.

Louisy remembered that during his preparation for Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) around the much-hyped town week in Linden Region 10, that he did not attend any events as he was too committed to his studies. “I did not attend a single activity,” he told the Coven, “While I was up studying at nights, I could hear the music of the various activities taking place but remained committed to my studies, that is the kind of discipline you need to have.”

There will nonetheless be potholes along the road, Louisy indicated. He said that failure has been one of his biggest fears; handling the challenges and finding the courage to pick the pieces up and move on. “I remember when I failed my first paper/course while I was doing ACCA, I rechecked the exam portal every day for about two weeks because I have never failed in academics prior. It was unbelievable,” he explained. “Nevertheless, I started preparing for the course again and as I set aside my usual study time, I found it difficult to find the will to study but I continued to set aside the time and pretend to study during that time. After about a month of procrastination, I finally forced myself to actually study because the exam date was quickly approaching.” Louisy noted that he quickly got his act together knowing that at the end of each trial, it is always our own duty to dust ourselves off and try again.

Louisy told the Coven that staying motivated is another factor to consider when striving to be successful, as it serves as a major contributor to the wins along the way. “Quick wins keep me motivated,” he said. “I set small targets within my overall targets, so I can see the progress I am making. I do not compare my progress with other people’s success. I know my ability, my mindset and my objective. I surround myself with people whom I perceive as smarter than me, people who are talking academics and business. Not that I don’t have friends and associates solely for the purpose of leisure, but the key is to find the right balance.” Louisy said that he has an extremely supportive wife and family, that help him make the necessary sacrifices to achieve his goals. He said, “I remind myself daily about the overall objectives and I set short-term goals as well which allow me to get quick wins and remain motivated.”

Louisy has much to be grateful for with massive achievements that have positioned him to reach the sky’s limit. Following his successful sitting of CSEC at Mackenzie High School in Linden and achieving 10 subjects, grades one and two in 2011, Louisy attended the Accounting Training Centre where he qualified as an Accounting Technician. He attended the Training Centre and further achieved his status as a Chartered Accountant by the end of 2017. He went on to Caribbean Institute of Forensic Accountants where he completed the Forensic Certified Public Accountant course and became a member of the body. At the end of 2020, Louisy completed, with merit, his MSc in Professional Accountancy course at the University of London.

The young professional has received training in other areas that has boosted capacity in his field. This involved training from the Institute of Internal Auditors Guyana Chapter to conduct Effective investigations, Tracing and Recovering Fraud losses, Transparent Governance-Accounting for Public Funds; Internal Auditing impact of Financial Integrity, Understanding COSO 2013 Framework for Internal Controls; Risk Based Internal Auditing, Audit Report Writing Skills, Auditing and Evaluating the Effectiveness of Key Performance Indicators (KPI), Measuring and Improving Internal Audit Efficiency and its impact on business activity, Information Technology Audit, Inventory and Stores Management, Financial Auditing for Internal Auditors, Ethics and Governance for Auditors/ Accountants and Role of the Internal Auditor in the evolving risks facing the organizations and adaptability.

Louisy entered the world of work starting off at Republic Bank as an apprentice in 2011 and bank teller by the end of 2014. He then held the position as Internal Audit Manager at Linden Utility Services Co-op Society Ltd, a position he served in for four years. In 2017, Louisy also became a senior auditor at the Public Procurement Commission where he served for one year. He did work with the GTM Group of Insurance Companies as well as the Guyana Public Service Credit Union as Accounting and Finance Manager where he is currently stationed. To date, the accountant lectures at both the University of Guyana and the Accountancy Training Centre.

Key skills Louisy ensures his clients benefit from are strong customer service skills, great report writing skills, great attention to detail, advance accounting skills, good time management skills and good team member and leadership skills.