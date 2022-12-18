Guyanese journalist lauds Chinese Int’l press programme

Latest update December 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – News Editor and Anchor at the National Communications Network (NCN), Samuel Sukhnandan has lauded the China International Press Communication Centre programme (CIPCC) while recommending it for journalists seeking to report clearly on the matters related that country.
Sukhnandan was one of two Guyanese journalists who recently returned from China after completing a four-month fellowship under CIPCC spearheaded by the Government of China through the Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA).
Newsroom’s Editor-in-Chief, Fareeza Haniff also benefited from the fellowship programme.
Speaking at a media briefing and launch of the programme at the Chinese Embassy on Thursday, Suknandan said that the programme allowed to him to get a closer look at the country’s culture and politics in a manner where he can now report better on the events coming out of China.
The News Editor had joined journalists and news correspondents from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru, Venezuela, and other parts of Latin America on CIPCC programme.
During the course, Suknandan and the other journalists attended lectures, participated in journalism training and interned with Chinese media. The duo of about 90 reporters also visited Chinese provinces and tourist attraction sites throughout the training.
The CIPCC is a programme which allows journalists and media personnel from around the world to travel to Beijing to gain knowledge of China’s culture, to adequately report on the country’s affairs.
Gordon French, representative of Public Affairs Minister, Kwame McCoy lauded the CIPCC as a valuable partner that will help to strengthen ties between Guyana and the People’s Republic of China.
French said, “It is important that we continue, as a government, to ensure that the media and journalism continue to foster development, build capacity, and ensure that we have a very robust media in Guyana. It is part of the cornerstone of democracy, and we embrace it as a government.”
He thanked the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan for the opportunity, and expressed the government’s hope that similar opportunities continue in the future.
Meanwhile, the Chinese Ambassador stated that the CIPCC serves an important role in filling information gaps and correcting misleading information about China.
The Ambassador said too that the programme also educates participants about Chinese development, culture and society while fostering improved media coverage of the country.
Students of the Confucius Institute of Guyana and China’s Chargé d’ Affaires to Guyana, Chen Xilai were also present.
