CCAC launches National Compliance Award Programme

Kaieteur News – To honour and recognise businesses who commit and adhere to the Consumer Affairs Act (CAA) No.13 of 2011, the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) has launched its inaugural National Compliance Award Programme.

The Award Programme follows on the CCAC’s recent introduction of the compliance certification for businesses that are found to be compliant with the CAA when inspected, CCAC said in a release. Six categories of awards will be presented: Best Warranty Policy, Most Compliant Electronics, Most CompliantAuto Industry, Most CompliantOther Industries, Best Consumer Experience, and Consumer Rights Advocate of the Year.

The awards are open to all durable goods and services businesses. Consumers can select nominees for the Best Consumer Experience, while the Commission will choose the Consumer Rights Advocate of the Year.

CCAC’s Director (ag), Mr. Anil Sukhdeo, commented that “the awards programme will highlight those businesses who place premium value on recognizing the rights of consumers and having a competitive edge over their competition at the same time”.

The participation process is simple and without charge. Application forms, information on the award categories and requirements are available online at ccac.gov.gy. Participating businesses will be required to submit to inspections by the CCAC to validate their adherence to the law. They should also submit their business registration with the Commercial Registry, and proof of compliance with the Guyana Revenue Authority, and the National Insurance Scheme.

The closing date for applications is October 28, 2022, and the awards ceremony will be held at the end of November 2022. Businesses are invited to email [email protected], call 219-4410/3 ext. 104, or visit our Facebook, Guyana Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission, for further details.