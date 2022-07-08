Ferry that runs Parika-Supenaam out of service for one month

Latest update July 8th, 2022 12:49 AM
Jul 08, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) on Thursday announced that the MV Sabanto which operates the Supenaam to Parika route will be out of service for a month.
The vessel which docked since Tuesday is set to undergo some $124 million in rehabilitation works by Dock Yard. Some of the rehabilitation includes checking of the underwater fittings, to see what can be serviced and replace, changing of the plates, painting of the exterior and interior of the vessel, servicing of other machinery, electrical and plumbing maintenance work just to name a few.
The Department stated that while Sabanto will be out, the MV Kanawan which recently returned to the waters after a month of docking will carry out the daily Supenaam to Parika schedule with departure time from the Supenaam Stelling at 05:00hrs.
“The vessel will continue on a TOUCH AND GO basis throughout the day depending on the traffic and tide. The MV Kanawan will be supported by the MV Malali,” the T&HD stated. Kaieteur News had reported that both vessels are slated to undergo rehabilitation this year. Senior Minister with the responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, who presented this year’s budget, had announced that over $500 million was allocated by the government to rehabilitate these two vessels and the Makouria Ferry.
“The rehabilitation of our ferry vessels, which facilitate the travelling public, is also critical for the movement of people and cargo. To this end, Government has allocated, in 2022, the sums of $2.1 billion for the construction of a new ocean-going passenger and cargo vessel, which will ply the North West District route and $562 million for the docking of Makouria, Sabanto, and Kanawan,” the Minister had said.
