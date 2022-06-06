Latest update June 6th, 2022 12:59 AM

29 new Covid-19 infections

Jun 06, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health has recorded 29 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday. One person remains in the COVID Intensive Care Unit.

