Trophy Stall recognizes Guyanese UFC fighter Carlston Harris

Latest update May 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 26, 2022 Letters
Trophy Stall proprietor Ramesh Sunich had presented Guyana’s first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Carlston Harris with a plaque in recognition of his achievement following a visit by the athlete there.
During a visit to Trophy Stall’s Bourda Market location, Harris interacted with Sunich, staff members and customers.
Sunich said he was delighted to by the visit and indicated that he has been following his career in the UFC. Sunich added that his son who is a kick boxer in Canada is a big fan of Carlston and he is happy to be able to recognise him.
Sunich said he is a big supporter of sport development in Guyana and it feels good to see Guyanese sportsmen and women excel.
Harris said he is extremely grateful for the love and support from all Guyanese and thanked the businessman for his admiration.
The UFC fighter stated that he will continue to represent Guyana with pride and joy every time he steps in the Octagon.
Harris started his UFC career with a first round knockdown over Christian Aguilera and Impa Kasanganay, both of the USA, last year.
He suffered his first UFC defeat in February, losing in the first round to Shavkat Rakhmonov of Kazakhstan.
The UFC signed Harris in January 2021, and at that time he was ranked seventh in the Welterweight division in Brazil.
