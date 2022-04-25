Latest update April 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Anna Regina Town Council seeks $20M in outstanding rates and taxes

Apr 25, 2022

Kaieteur News – Mayor of Anna Regina, Rajendra Prahbulall last Friday said his Council is owed some $20 Million in outstanding rates and taxes.
This was revealed during an interview with the media. This sum, he said, was accumulated primarily during the course of last year, and partially this year. According to Prahbulall, 75% of the rates and taxes owed to the council are reportedly owed by the business community. The mayor went on to say: “The $20 Million in outstanding rates and taxes was accumulated during the period of and this year. What we’ve found is that people, that is business people and residents alike, are reluctant to pay their taxes.”
The mayor also told Kaieteur News that the council is in the process of preparing legal notices, and will be issuing them within a week’s time. “This is a period where we expect persons to come in and settle their taxes with us. Our next step is to serve legal notices to persons who are defaulting in rates and taxes. If these persons cannot pay up they will be taken to court.” said Prahbulall.
“If persons cannot pay their taxes, then it limits what we can do. There are roads, street lights culverts and so much more to be developed. The council is appealing to persons to come in and pay their taxes. There are some revenues outstanding in the marketing area also. Again, we are working according to the bylaws to have those outstanding monies paid,” the mayor said.
Kaieteur News was told that the council has already drafted plans to improve their revenue collection. Mayor Prahbulall spoke further on this, saying, “There are some people evading taxes because they are building without notifying the council. Presently we have 4,500 homes within the township, but once we complete a village to village survey that figure should improve to 5000… The community of Lima Sands also is not paying rates and taxes, so the town council is working with the relevant ministries on having these areas paying rates and taxes in the near future.”

