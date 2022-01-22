11 more COVID-19 deaths, 892 new cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that 11 more individuals, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,122.

The country’s latest fatalities are that of four men – an 86-year-old from Region One, an 87-year-old from Region Four, a 79-year-old from Region 10 and a 47-year-old from Region Three – and seven women – a 79-year-old, a 59-year-old, 93-year-old, an 84-year-old, a 74-year-old, a 55-year-old and a 54-year-old from Region Four.

According to the Ministry, the persons died over a three-day period (January 19 to 21) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 892 new infections in a 24 hour period, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 55,628.

A breakdown of the new cases per region shows that Region Four leads with 487 cases, Region Three with 146 cases, Region Six with 117, Region Nine with 35 cases, Region Five with 33 cases, Region 10 with 28 cases, Region Seven with 26 cases, Region Two with 12 cases and Region One with eight cases.

The dashboard data shows that 19 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 160 people are in institutional isolation, 12,314 in home isolation and 15 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 42,013 persons have recovered from the virus.