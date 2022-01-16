Woman helps bandits hijack taxi

Kaieteur News – Bandits on Friday night might have used a beautiful young woman in her early 20s to steal a white Toyota Allion motorcar, HC 9968, from an unsuspecting taxi driver.

The victim, Steve Mootooveren, had his car hijacked around 19:30hrs by two gunmen at an area located in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

However, it could be a case whereby Mootooveren was led into a trap by an “innocent looking, beautiful female passenger” who had hired his car at the Giftland Mall, located on the East Coast of Demerara for a drop to “South”.

The taxi driver recalled that he was plying his trade in front of the mall when a “beautiful young woman” who appeared to be in her early 20s approached him. “She come and tell me, she wants to go to South (South Ruimveldt),” said Mootooveren.

“I don’t normally go to those areas in the night but she seemed like a decent and innocent young lady so I decided to take the trip,” he continued. She placed something in the trunk and off they went, the man recalled.

On their way there, however, the female passenger reportedly directed Mootooveren to stop at a hot dog stand on Sheriff Street. There she purchased a hot dog and then re-entered the car to continue the journey.

The taxi driver recalled that she was speaking to someone on her phone but was not bothered by the conversation because it sounded as though she was talking to a female friend. “It sounded like she was talking to a girl cause she said, ‘girl hold on, a coming there just now’,” recounted Mootooveren.

When they arrived at the location, the female passenger directed him to stop at a house. The taxi driver did as he was told and the young woman exited and walked towards the car trunk to take out her belongings.

Mootooveren said as she was doing so, two armed men attacked and hit him in his head with a gun. They dragged him out the car, jumped in and drove away.

“I looked around to see if my passenger was still there but she had disappeared,” Mootooveren told Kaieteur News.

Still believing that his passenger had nothing to do with the hijacking of his car, he decided to call out for the occupants of the house where she allegedly lives. “I thought she run in deh to hide or something,” said the taxi driver. To his surprise, however, the occupants told him that no one matching that description lives there.

They even told him that there were not expecting any visitors either and related that they had seen a woman running through a street while the armed men were relieving him of his car. Realising that he was probably lured into a trap by the young woman, Mootooveren walked to the nearest police station where he reported the matter and gave ranks a description of his female passenger.

Anyone who might have seen or knows where Mootooveren car is can call cell phone number 645-6832 or alert the nearest police station.