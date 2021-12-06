Neglect by hospital administration

Latest update December 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 06, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
The unsanitary and unhygienic conditions of the NA Hospital (INews Dec 3) is an indictment on its administration.
The many complaints as reported of the state of the institution from internal cleaning to overgrown bush among other issues, are mandatory administrative tasks, and must be seen as neglect by the hospital administration and regional health authority of its basic functions.
In this day and age, no health facility should be in this condition and every effort should be made to ensure this facility is maintained in a pristine state at all times.
Shamshun Mohamed
