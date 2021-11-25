US – based beauty entrepreneur to headline HERStory women’s conference this weekend

Kaieteur News – WeLead Caribbean presents its fifth annual Women Empowerment Conference themed, “HERStory; Inspiring the Next Generation of Female Leaders”, which will inspire women in Guyana and the Caribbean to live their dreams and to overcome all that can stand in the way of their success.

The conference which usually features as its keynote speaker each year, influential female entrepreneurs from across the Caribbean Region and around the globe will be held virtually on November 27, 2021 at 7:00 pm. This year’s conference will be available for free via the link https://herstoryconference2021.eventbrite.com.

The conference will be headlined by US-based beauty entrepreneur, Kim Roxie, the owner of a vegan makeup line LAMIK Beauty. The company is based in Houston, Texas; it produces and sells makeup made from natural and organic ingredients and caters to multicultural women.

In a bio posted on the LAMIK’s website, Roxie stated that the company was spun out of a need to have healthier make up options out on the market.

The entrepreneur explained that she had always felt a calling to work in the beauty industry and dreamed of creating a makeup line but when she researched the ingredients used to make the products, she was appalled.

This sparked her quest to create a healthier line and in doing so, Roxie embarked on a journey to becoming an entrepreneur. She explained in the bio, that her interest in producing healthier makeup options deepened after her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer and eventually passed.

“It became my mission to give women of colour access to safe, natural beauty products. I knew I had to get my paraben-free makeup to every woman who wears makeup routinely. We are a health and wellness brand just as much as we are a beauty company,” Roxie explained in the bio.

Speaking to Kaieteur News about the upcoming event, President of WeLead Caribbean, Abbigale Loncke said that Roxie was selected to headline the conference this year, “because of the beautiful inspiring story behind her journey to entrepreneurship.”

“I think with Kim story’s is every woman’s story, we can easily identify with it, it’s like you can see yourself in it. It’s a story about challenges and triumph–something we often don’t think about when we see successful women in the limelight, on television, in the newspaper… We rarely get to know their stories and how they got there. We are hoping that this conference will help inspire women to tell their stories because no matter how insignificant it may seem, it has the capacity to help to inspire another person…” Loncke said.

Emphasizing “that from homelessness and extreme poverty to the kind of success dreams are made of,” Loncke stated that the conference will also feature other incredible women who will share their stories, offer their wisdom, and answer the important questions that can make significant differences in the lives of women and girls.

Other prominent speakers of the HERStory event includes Mariah Hamilton; the Guyanese student from Sophia who overcame homelessness and poverty to attend a top university in the US; Jesika Kalika; a top US-based Guyanese marketing executive, and Carissa Henry; a single mother who became Guyana’s top law student for 2021 as well as Guyana’s US Ambassador, Sarah Ann Lynch .

In the past, the conference featured Beyonce Grenada-born Publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure and Ethiopian royalty, Princess Ariana Austin Makonnen, who is of Guyanese parentage.

Loncke said the conference attracts hundreds of women annually who get to take away insight and advice on how to take their lives and businesses to the next level.

She noted, “Our Women’s Empowerment Conference is now five years old, and I am so proud of what we have accomplished over the years.

Loncke added, “This year’s conference speaks to every woman and is intended to offer inspiration, support, and a community of women who are willing to rise together. I encourage women to take this opportunity to attend the conference, listen to the encouraging stories from our speakers and share your stories; we embrace each other and inspire the next generation of leaders.”