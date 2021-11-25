GOAL offering technical training scholarships in Oil & Gas industry

Kaieteur News – Guyana Online Academy of Learning, (GOAL), in partnership with 3t EnerMech will be offering blended technical training scholarships to Guyanese interested in pursuing careers in the oil and gas industry.

3t Energy Group is an energy sector training and competency company, offering an extensive portfolio of training solutions, from digital learning technologies to pioneering simulation systems and expert-led in-person training, a release from GOAL said.

According to GOAL’s Director, Professor Jacob Opadeyi, due to the burgeoning oil and gas sector, President Irfaan Ali is keen on creating a qualified workforce that is competitive with the rest of the world.

The director further explained, “The estimated six weeks course will ensure successful participants attain an Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) Level 1 Qualification that will allow participants to demonstrate the required level of technical competence. More importantly, the ECITB qualification is internationally recognised and accredited.”

In addition, successful participants will operate effectively and address challenges within the industry, and continuously develop further competencies in the workplace.

The courses will encompass a blend of e-learning and practical training at EnerMech facilities in Georgetown, Guyana and will be delivered across 3 stages: Stage 1 – A Pre-Learning Assessment; Stage 2 – Safety Passport courses which will be delivered online while Stage 3 – Technical Pathway is the practical training.

Emphasis on Safety Awareness Range and Safety System at work will be the focus during the Phase 2 stage, while in Stage 3, participants can choose from one of the three ‘technical pathways’ to successfully achieve their ECITB Level 1 Qualification: Rigging and Erecting; Structural Mechanical Piping (SMP) Operative and Fabric Maintenance, Coating, & Scaffolding.

A minimum of five (5) CSEC/GCE subjects are required, and applicants must have access to a laptop/computer and internet connectivity. The online portal for the application process accessible on GOAL’s website: https://govofguyana.smapply.io/prog/oil_and_gas_technical_course/is opened from today, November 24, 2021.

The deadline for submitting applications is December 8, 2021 at midnight.