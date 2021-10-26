Man pleads guilty to killing Sophia resident by mistake on Christmas Day

Latest update October 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 26, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Devon Griffith, called ‘Spooney’, who was accused of the 2017 Christmas Day murder of Sophia resident, Celwyn Allen, has pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.
Griffith, formerly of Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown appeared virtually before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Georgetown High Court yesterday. According to the charge read by State Prosecutor, Sarah Martin, on December 25, 2017 at ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown, he unlawfully killed Allen.
According to the facts of the case, Griffith, a drug addict from Kitty attacked and stabbed Allen after he mistook him for someone, whom had attacked him (Griffith) some time before.
Griffith, who has been incarcerated on a murder charge since 2017, was represented by Attorney Ravindra Mohabir, when he appeared before the court yesterday.
Taking a number of factors into consideration, Justice Barlow deferred sentencing of the man until November 11.
Previous reports had indicated that Allen, a labourer of Lot 1342 Cummings Park, ‘E’ Field Sophia, was walking with his fiancée, Nalydiah Henry, on Christmas Day when Griffith attacked him from behind and stabbed him to the neck, chest and back.
Allen fell to the ground and was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Griffith was arrested hours later. He reportedly told the police that he was “high” and mistook Allen for someone who had attacked him earlier in the day. Griffith also claimed that he was the ‘boss’ for the area and he felt disrespected when he was attacked.
