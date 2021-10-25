Latest update October 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 25, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
It is curious all of a sudden the PAC Clerk has allegedly developed ‘high stress levels’ and unable to function, and other Clerks are also refusing to work, thereby stymieing the work of this oversight committee.
Is this another attempt to stall the work of the committee, but to what purpose?
Shamshun. Mohamed
