1 death, 100 new cases from COVID-19

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded one more COVID-19- related death. This has taken the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 894.

The death is that of a 56-year-old partially-vaccinated man from Demerara-Mahaica who died on October 22, 2021. The patient was admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at a medical institution. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

Meanwhile, the Ministry noted that 100 new infections were recorded from 1,323 PCR tests, increasing Guyana’s total infection rate to 34,977.

These new cases were recorded in Region One which has four cases, Region Two which has 15 cases, Region Three which has seven cases, Region Four which has 44 cases, Region Five which has 11 cases, Region Six which has five cases, Region Seven which has three cases, Region Eight which has four cases, Region Nine which has one and Region 10 which has three cases.

There are also 18 patients receiving care in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 106 are in institutional isolation, 3,370 are in home isolation and six are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, a total of 30,589 people have, to date, recovered.