Suspects wanted for pastry vendor’s murder arrested during SWAT team’s E’bo operation

Kaieteur News – Two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of Shawn Albert better known as ‘pastry man,’ were arrested during the recent operation conducted by ranks of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit and Essequibo police.

Albert, 39, said to be a resident of East Bank Demerara (EBD), was shot to his chest around 18:45hrs. on August 19 last while attempting to flee from armed bandits at Onderneeming Sand Pit located on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

On Wednesday last around 02:00hrs. the Force’s SWAT team commenced an anti-crime operation in the Region. Based on intel received from an informant, the ranks learnt that the bandits who shot Albert were hiding out at a location in Onderneeming.

The lawmen headed to the area where they conducted raids, and eventually apprehended the men they were looking for.

Police said that both men who are still in custody have since denied their involvement in the crime, and have since given separate accounts as to where they were at the time of the murder. Investigators related that they are currently examining the alibis provided by the suspects to see if they will check out.

The men are accused of shooting Albert while he was selling pastries within the Onderneeming Community on August 29. Reports are that two armed men approached the pastry van, and demanded cash. When the salesman identified as Decklon Lees, resisted. The gunmen reportedly began discharging several rounds at the men.

Lees reportedly took cover in the bus and ordered Albert to drive. Albert obeyed but crashed into a fence, and as the bus came to a halt the gunmen ran towards it and relived the salesman of approximately $60,000 to $70,000 in cash.

An unresponsive Albert was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A post-mortem examination later conducted on the body revealed that Albert died as a result of gunshot injuries to the chest.