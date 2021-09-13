Shopkeeper assaults girl, 9, for returning hard tennis rolls

Kaieteur News – A nine-year-old girl was last Wednesday, punched several times by a shopkeeper for returning hard tennis rolls.

According to a police report, the incident occurred in No.50 Village Corentyne, Berbice, around 12:00 hours. It was stated that the girl was sent to the grocery store by her grandmother to purchase a bag of tennis rolls.

After returning home with the said item, she was told by her grand-mother to return it to the store because it was hard. The shopkeeper then refused to refund the victim, after which the 9-year-old girl placed the tennis rolls on the counter and told the shopkeeper that she must take the $200 and buy her coffin with it.

The shopkeeper in anger held onto the child and dealt her six blows to her back. The crying victim then returned home and told her grand-mother what had transpired, after which a police report was made.

The shopkeeper was arrested as police investigations are in progress.