Man turns self in to clear his name

Regent Street execution…

Kaieteur News – A man on Thursday surrendered to the police to clear his name after he was informed that members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were at his home looking for him in relation to the Regent Street execution of a Brazilian businessman.

Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, told this publication that the suspect turned himself in at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters Eve Leary, Georgetown, on Thursday afternoon. The man is still in custody.

Blanhum added that the suspect was in the company of his lawyer when he surrendered at CID. While in custody, the suspect also provided the investigators with an alibi.

Kaieteur News had reported that the businessman, Euclid Erian Da Silva and his associate were shot execution style, on Tuesday night around 22:30hrs, while sitting in a parked vehicle in front of Shamdas Kirpalani, between Camp and Wellington Streets, Georgetown.

It is believed that the businessman and his friend were in search of a location to purchase some fast food that evening. CCTV footage showed that a heavily tinted white car pulled behind the pick-up and two men dressed in black hoodies stepped out with high-powered rifles. They flanked the pick-up, one on the right side where the friend was seated and another on the left side where Da Silva was seated, and opened fire.

After riddling the vehicle and men with bullets, they re-entered their car and sped off east along Regent Street.

A security guard from a nearby building recalled that all he heard was rapid gunfire, and when he rushed out, he saw a crowd gathering around the parked pick-up.

Da Silva was pronounced dead on the scene, while his associate was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he remains in a critical condition. Based on reports reaching this media house, he arrived at the hospital in a conscious state but had lost a lot of blood. Photos of the wounded man receiving treatment showed that he was shot multiple times to his arms, face and legs.

It appeared that some of the bullets might have exited, because there were visible exit holes on his arms. The detectives are still trying to ascertain the wounded man’s identity.

Moreover, Da Silva has had a shady past, including being wanted by the police in Brazil for drug trafficking in the late 1990s. He was arrested in Guyana ten years ago and was fighting extradition claiming to be Guyanese.